WWE SummerSlam 2022: 10 Behind-the-scenes photos you need to see

WWE SummerSlam 2022 turned out to be an incredible show for the company as well as the fans. Being the first Premium Live Event without Vince McMahon in charge, the expectations and pressure were palpable, and WWE's new management didn't disappoint. It is safe to say that they blew fans' minds, exceeding their expectations.

There were several newsworthy moments throughout SummerSlam, including multiple major returns. While we all witnessed all that on our TV screens, we missed out on everything happening backstage before and during the event. That is... until now!

Let's take a look at ten of the best behind-the-scenes photos from WWE SummerSlam 2022 and take a glimpse of what was going on behind the curtains at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Be sure to comment down and share your favorite picture from this article.

#10 The new boss passing on some wisdom!

Liv Morgan and Triple H

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H has taken over as the head of WWE's creative team. This is a "dream scenario" that countless fans have always wanted to see happen. In the short duration since taking charge, The Game has definitely proven why he's one of the best minds in the business.

In the above picture, Triple H can be seen having a conversation with SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan at the Nissan Stadium before WWE SummerSlam 2022. Morgan competed at the show and managed to retain her title against Ronda Rousey, albeit under controversial circumstances.

#9 Rivals on-screen, Friends backstage!

The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar

SummerSlam is WWE's second biggest show of the year after WrestleMania. Hence, several huge names from past and present showed up backstage to catch up with friends and colleagues and have a good time. One of the biggest names backstage at SummerSlam this year was The Undertaker.

In the picture above, The Undertaker can be seen with Brock Lesnar at ringside before the show. The two have had a storied rivalry in WWE, with Lesnar being the man to finally break The Phenom's undefeated streak at WrestleMania. However, behind the scenes, the two share a great bond and it is clearly visible in this picture as well.

#8 The Mastermind at SummerSlam!

Paul Heyman didn't have a great night

Paul Heyman is a creative genius and one of the best on-mic performers in the history of the business. He has had a huge hand in the success of Roman Reigns' The Tribal Chief gimmick, serving as his Special Counsel. In the above picture, Heyman can be seen at the Stadium ahead of the show.

Paul Heyman appeared in the main event of SummerSlam as he accompanied Roman Reigns for his match against Brock Lesnar. He even helped Reigns during the match by providing some distraction. However, his luck ran out in the end as Lesnar dropped him through the announcers table with an F5.

#7 The cutEST couple of WWE

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair

The current WWE roster consists of several real-life couples. It's great to have the support of your partner by your side while being on the road all the time! One of the most popular WWE couples currently is Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, the two of whom can be seen in the above picture backstage at SummerSlam.

Both these stars competed at the show. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch in the opening match, taking revenge for her embarrassing 26-second loss last year. As for Montez Ford, The Street Profits challenged The Usos for the Unified WWE Tag Team titles unsuccessfully despite putting up a valiant effort.

#6 The Judgement Day at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest

It's common for NXT Superstars to move up to the main roster and get lost in the shuffle. But that has thankfully not been the case with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. Earlier this year, the two joined Edge's faction, The Judgment Day, but soon turned on the Hall of Famer and kicked him out.

In the above picture, Ripley and Priest can be seen at the Nissan Stadium ahead of SummerSlam. Damian Priest and Finn Balor competed on the show with Rhea Ripley in their corner as they took on the team of Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Unfortunately for The Judgment Day, Edge made his return and made his intentions to destroy the faction clear.

#5 In discussion with The Phenomenal One

The Miz and AJ Styles

WWE has a huge roster and it's not always possible to book each and every star on every major show. However, it was still a shocker to many when AJ Styles wasn't scheduled to compete at this year's SummerSlam.

However, The Phenomenal One was present backstage at the show and can be seen in the above picture talking to The Miz. The A-Lister competed at SummerSlam as he took on Logan Paul unsuccessfully in a one-on-one match.

#4 One with the entire crew!

Pat McAfee with the choir

Pat McAfee has quickly become a massive fan-favorite on the main roster. Fans love the energy that he brings to the commentary desk on SmackDown, and he has also started sporadically competing on WWE's major shows.

At SummerSlam, Pat McAfee took on Happy Corbin. The two had a heated rivalry on SmackDown and McAfee took a hilarious dig at his opponent with his entrance on the show. A choir of singers appeared before his entrance and sang in unison "Bum A*s Corbin" as the fans in attendance joined them. In the above picture, McAfee can be seen backstage with the entire singing crew. You can watch Pat McAfee's full WWE SummerSlam 2022 entrance here.

#3 The Baddest Woman on the Planet!

Ronda Rousey had a major match scheduled

Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest crossover stars in the history of WWE. She returned to the company earlier this year and won the Women's Royal Rumble. At WrestleMania Backlash, she defeated Charlotte Flair in an 'I Quit Match' to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

However, her title run came to an end last month at Money in the Bank when Liv Morgan successfully cashed in her contract.

Ronda Rousey challenged Liv Morgan to a rematch for the SmackDown Women's title at SummerSlam. In the above picture, Rousey can be seen backstage before her match.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet dominated the majority of the match but unfortunately lost under controversial circumstances. Following the match, she turned heel and attacked Liv Morgan as well as the match official.

#2 Talk about a Dream Match!

Edge and Brock Lesnar

As mentioned above, Edge returned at SummerSlam last weekend to help The Mysterios defeat The Judgment Day. The Rated-R Superstar has been on a roll since his miraculous return from injury at the 2020 Royal Rumble. A lot of the dream matches that fans have always wanted to see him in have become a reality.

In the above picture, Edge can be seen having a light-hearted conversation with Brock Lesnar, who has a big smile on his face. The two stars have never had a one-on-one match against each other and this picture surely brings one question to every fan's mind - 'what if?' Would you like to see these two legendary stars feud?

#1 Even The Tribal Chief acknowledges The Phenom

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the biggest star on WWE's current roster. While he might play a massive heel character on our screens, he has a lot of respect for the business and its legends. The same can be seen in the picture above at SummerSlam, with Reigns having a discussion with The Undertaker, paying close attention to what The Phenom is saying.

Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 in what once seemed to be the latter's final match. No one can forget the heavy boos that The Tribal Chief received on the RAW after WrestleMania 33. However, he is well past all of that and has made the WWE Universe "acknowledge him".

