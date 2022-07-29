WWE SummerSlam 2022: 5 Potential finishes for Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar - Unexpected betrayal, huge return, new champion crowned 

Roman Reigns defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar this weekend at SummerSlam. The duo collides in a Last Man Standing match that is being billed as the final time the two stars will ever face off.

The added stipulation means that there are no rules, the match will only end when one man is unable to answer a ten count. There could be interference in the match and there is potential for several swerves.

If this is the final time these two stars collide then they will want to make it memorable, here are just five potential finishes for this weekend's main event.

#5. Roman Reigns retains the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns was able to defeat Brock Lesnar back at WrestleMania and hasn't been pinned since December 2019. It's hard to believe that the first time he's properly defeated in a match in two years, it will be at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

Triple H is at the helm now and he will want this win to go to an up-and-coming star who could make something out of the victory. Reigns also has several wrestlers in his corner which means that in a match that allows interference, he definitely has the upperhand.

Lesnar wasn't the original plan for this match and with talk that Reigns is expected to hold the title for many more months, this seems the most obvious outcome.

#4. Brock Lesnar leaves SummerSlam with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar has been seen as one of the biggest box office draws in WWE in recent years but the dual championship is one that he is yet to hold. Lesnar ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak and he could add another undefeated streak to his list at SummerSlam.

The former WWE Champion appears to have Reigns' number since his return and The Tribal Chief's recent time off could have taken away his edge. Reigns is looking to take more time away from WWE and isn't currently booked for Extreme Rules, which could be a hint that there is a possiablity for new Champion can be crowned.

#3. Paul Heyman turns on Roman Reigns, helped Lesnar win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns currently has a lot of enemies in WWE, but more often than not it's the ones closest to you that you need to be wary of. Paul Heyman left Brock Lesnar's side to become the Special Counsel for Reigns and he could just as quickly head back in the same direction.

Heyman has teased rejoining Lesnar in the past and after being forced to step in several times in recent months due to Reigns' absence, it would be a good enough reason for Heyman to turn his back on Reigns.

Roman has reached the point where he no longer needs Heyman and he would be acting before The Tribal Chief was able to dismiss him.

With the recent changes that are happening backstage, Heyman now has a new role in WWE and may no longer want to be by Reigns' side.

#2. Seth Rollins interferes in the match, attacks both men

Seth Rollins is the only man to have picked up a win over Roman Reigns this year when he defeated Reigns at Royal Rumble via disqualification, the former Shield member has his number and should have been part of this match instead of Brock Lesnar.

If Rollins isn't handed a match at SummerSlam after Riddle's injury, then it's likely that he will interfere in this showdown and make it clear that it should be his match. If Rollins is able to take out both men and neither is able to make the ten count then it would be considered a draw, which wouldn't be the most shocking SummerSlam ending in history.

#1. Randy Orton makes his return, attacks Roman Reigns

On May 20 edition of SmackDown. Randy Orton was attacked by The Bloodline after the Tag Team Title Unification Match between RK-Bro and The Usos was over.

Since then, The Viper has been sidelined with a back injury. Riddle has picked up the feud in place of the former 14-time World Champion and lost his match to Reigns last month.

Orton doesn't appear to be ready to make his return, but SummerSlam has become his event in recent years following a stand-out match against Brock Lesnar and his successful Money in the Bank cash-in. It's hard to believe The Viper would miss the show and a chance to send a message to Roman Reigns.

