WWE SummerSlam 2022: 6 Last-minute Predictions – Surprising betrayal, 31-time Champion returns, new World Champion crowned

WWE SummerSlam will take over Nashville later tonight and is expected to be one of the year's biggest events.

Tonight will be Triple H's first real test as the head of the company, and if rumors are to be believed, then some huge surprises and swerves are expected.

As of this writing, there are eight matches scheduled for SummerSlam 2022. More bouts could be added later in the night. Let us look at six predictions for this year's SummerSlam:

#6. The Street Profits implode after losing to The Usos

The Street Profits desperately need to win at SummerSlam, or it's game over for them in the tag team division. After the controversial finish at Money in the Bank, the duo received a rematch. If they lose again, that could mark the end of their team.

The Profits will be pushed to the back of the division, and considering their star power, it makes sense for them to go their separate ways. It's likely that whoever is pinned, the other will turn on them, blaming them for the loss.

Of course, there's always a chance that Jeff Jarrett, the Special Guest Referee, could help The Profits after being assaulted by Jey Uso on SmackDown, but if this isn't the case, then a split is likely.

#5. Edge returns to attack Judgment Day at SummerSlam

Edge hasn't appeared on WWE TV for several weeks since Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor) turned on him. Now, Balor & Priest will face Rey & Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam in a No Disqualification Match.

Fans believe the stipulation has been added as there will be interference from Ripley and Aalyah Mysterio. It could also mark the return of Edge. Judgment Day is pushing Dominik to turn heel and join them, but Edge could step in and prevent the young star's heel turn at SummerSlam.

#4. Bianca Belair defeats Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair lost her SmackDown Women's Championship in 16 seconds when Becky Lynch returned at SummerSlam last year. This time around, Belair needs to make amends and get revenge. It would be interesting if she could defeat Lynch in record time, but either way, she must win.

Lynch has a great role at the moment. Belair is just getting started and could become one of the best female wrestlers of this generation, but she needs to keep winning matches and retaining her championship against stars like Lynch.

#3. Liv Morgan defeats Ronda Rousey via DQ at SummerSlam

This one is tough. Ronda Rousey has only been pinned three times in her WWE career, but Liv Morgan has been pushed so hard that a loss wouldn't make sense.

The only solution is for Charlotte Flair to return and attack both women, setting up a triple threat for Clash at the Castle. Disqualification means Morgan would retain. It would also make Rousey look strong.

#2. Johnny Gargano returns as Seth Rollins' opponent at SummerSlam

Triple H teased a solution to Seth Rollins' lack of a SummerSlam opponent. Riddle cannot compete because of an injury sustained at the hands of Rollins last week on RAW. Rollins is ready for SummerSlam but has no one to face.

Triple H's most likely choice is former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano, who isn't attached to any company and is a huge fan of The Game. Gargano vs. Rollins is a dream match that would make the Nashville crowd happy.

#1. Theory cashes in his Money in the Bank, and Paul Heyman helps him win the match

Several stars have targeted Theory since he announced he wants to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam 2022. Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns all attacked Theory, but he didn't back down.

If Theory can get past Bobby Lashley earlier in the night, it would be quite the swerve if he cashes in, and Paul Heyman helps him become the new champion. Triple H wants to push new talent. Roman Reigns hasn't been as active as he once was, and the company deserves a full-time star as their main title holder.

It's also worth pointing out that Heyman was about to be attacked by Brock Lesnar last night on SmackDown, and it wasn't Reigns who protected him; it was Theory. He took a beating too, which begs the question of why he would assault The Beast Incarnate unless there were a bigger story.

