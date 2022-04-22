3 potential big matches for SummerSlam 2022

SummerSlam is one of the big 4 WWE events of the year & is second only to WrestleMania when it comes to hype & build. SummerSlam is one of the oldest running WWE events and they always make sure to put some big money matches on the card to attract as many viewers as possible.

Although there are no official matches announced for the 2022 edition of the show, here are 3 of our picks for matches that could bring that big fight feel to the Biggest Event of the Summer.

#3 Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley collide once again

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley face to face

Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest and long awaited bouts in modern times. Ever since Bobby Lashley made his return to WWE in 2018, the WWE Universe has been asking for this match but did not get to see it until this year's Royal Rumble.

The match was a hard-hitting contest with both the competitors going at it with all they had. But we couldn't get a clear winner thanks to the interference from Roman Reigns, who attacked Lesnar when the referee was knocked out and in the process, helped Lashley pin Lesnar to win the WWE Championship.

A rematch between the two is in the plans for sure, but now it's just a matter of when WWE decides to do it. A match at SummerSlam could be possible as it would attract a large number of viewers for the Biggest Event of the Summer.

#2 Roman Reigns gets challenged by the American Nightmare

Cody Rhodes making his entrance at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has been on a career defining run as the Tribal Chief ever since he returned at SummerSlam 2020. He aligned himself with Paul Heyman and went on to successfully capture the WWE Universal Championship all within a week of his return, & his reign has reached over 600 days already.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes recently returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and was the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins, where he came out victorious. He's currently feuding with Seth Rollins as their WrestleMania rematch has been set up for WrestleMania Backlash.

Cody, in his first promo after his return, made his intentions very clear that he was here for the WWE Universal Championship and would do anything to win it. The story has already started with the promo. If WWE decides not to wait for WrestleMania next year, there isn't a stage bigger than SummerSlam for the American Nightmare to achieve his dreams, while also ending the Tribal Chief's dominant run as the undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#1 John Cena takes on the Scottish Warrior at SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre after his match at WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre has been primed for a big push ever since returning to WWE back in 2017. That big push came in the form of getting big wins in the weeks leading to him eliminating Brock Lesnar from the 2020 Royal Rumble match and then also winning the match. A clash was set up between the two at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Championship, which the Scottish Warrior would ultimately win after a short finisher fest with The Beast.

However, the biggest victory of McIntyre's career came off in front of no fans because of COVID-19. His entire reign took place in the performance center and hence Drew McIntyre has never been champion in front of a live crowd.

It looks like that could change soon as WWE has been booking Drew McIntyre strong recently. There are rumors circulating that there are plans to give him a big title win in front of a huge UK crowd at the premium live event in September this year.

There have also been reports stating that John Cena will be returning to WWE soon in time to have a match at SummerSlam. For Drew McIntyre to get a big win at the UK premium live event, he has to enter the ring with great momentum on his side and what can be better than being in a match against John Cena at the grand stage of SummerSlam?

A victory over Cena could work as a stepping stone for Drew McIntyre to dethrone Roman Reigns as the WWE Universal Champion & finally win the big prize in front of a live crowd.

Which of these matches do you want to see take place at SummerSlam this year? Let us know in the comments section below:

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion? Yes No 46 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell