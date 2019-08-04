WWE SummerSlam: 3 rumored matches that could be added to the final card

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 129 // 04 Aug 2019, 20:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will we see it again?

We are just one week away from the Biggest Party of the Summer. Several high-voltage matches are already set for the event and some new matches could be announced this week.

The Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will defend his title against Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston will face Randy Orton. AJ Styles and Ricochet will tussle for the US Championship. Moreover, the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will put the title on the line against Natalya. The SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will meet Ember Moon in Toronto.

A titanic battle is set for SummerSlam as Trish Status will fight Charlotte Flair. Bray Wyatt will take on Finn Balor and Shane McMahon will face Kevin Owens.

With some blockbuster matches on the card, SummerSlam is expected to be stupendous. Considering it will be the last week before SummerSlam, more matches could be added. A number of big matches are rumored to take place at SummerSlam. Let's check three such matches WWE could confirm this week.

#3 A Fatal 4-Way Match for the Women's Tag Team Titles (The IIconics vs Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs The Kabuki Warriors)

The Women's Tag Team Champions

The IIconics are the current Women's Tag Team Champions. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were set to face Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville on SmackDown Live last week but the match was canceled. Since winning the twin belts at the Grandest Stage of Them All, the IIconics have never defended the titles on a pay-per-view. SummerSlam is the second biggest pay-per-view after WrestleMania, therefore, the Women's Tag Team Titles are expected to be on the line.

According to the new report, a Fatal 4-Way Women's Tag Team Match could take place at SummerSlam. The champions might have to defend the titles against The Kabuki Warriors, Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss and Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose.

The IIconics defended the titles against two credible challengers on TV. While Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross lost to the IIconics, the champions retained the belts when they lost to The Kabuki Warriors by count-out. Billie and Peyton will face a tough challenge in Toronto if they face three other tag teams.

1 / 3 NEXT