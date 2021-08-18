WWE SummerSlam - 5 things that must happen at the pay-per-view

WWE SummerSlam is just a few nights away, and the company has been doing well to build some rivalries for the pay-per-view. Top superstars have also returned to WWE to make the event more memorable.

Goldberg appeared on RAW not too long ago and challenged Bobby Lashley for his WWE Championship. Meanwhile, John Cena stole Finn Balor’s opportunity to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Randy Orton also returned to the company just in time for SummerSlam and will team up with Riddle to face AJ Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championships. At the upcoming pay-per-view, Nikki A.S.H., Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley's storyline will play out in a triple threat contest.

Here's 1 match from every #SummerSlam that you need to watch! Thread.👇



1988: "Get me somebody out here to wrestle, I don't care who it is!" @OfficialHTM's last words. 😳



The MSG crowd erupted when the Ultimate Warrior ended the longest #WWE Intercontinental Title reign ever! pic.twitter.com/nE2hsBrsVv — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) August 16, 2021

Sheamus will put his United States Championship on the line against Damian Priest, while The Mysterios are set to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown tag team titles.

SummerSlam will undoubtedly be one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year for the company. Let's take a look at five things that must happen at SummerSlam to make the event memorable.

#5. Randy Orton and Riddle must defeat Omos and AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam

I see John Cena was the Dr Shelby to Orton and Riddle's Team Hell No after RAW 😂



Good stuff. RKBro has got some legs for me! pic.twitter.com/P2NrzRvBAT — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 10, 2021

Randy Orton was recently uninterested in teaming up with Riddle again. After exchanging some hot words with AJ Styles last week, Orton took him on later in the night.

The two men did well in the contest before Riddle leveled Omos outside the ring to help Orton win the match. Afterward, The Viper RKO-ed Riddle to make a statement.

The events of this week's RAW have given Orton and Riddle a chance to get on the same page again, especially now that they are the upcoming challengers for Styles and Omos' titles.

RK-Bro can realistically defeat AJ Styles and Omos without hurting the latter team's credibility.

After all, SummerSlam, being a huge pay-per-view, is the perfect stage to have the RAW Tag Team Championships change hands. Such an outcome should also give Riddle and Orton a big boost and ensure that they stay together for some time.

Edited by Jack Cunningham