WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 10 Things you missed from the show

That was scary!

WWE Super ShowDown is in the books and it was exactly how we all expected it to be. It was like a WrestleMania without WrestleMania-worthy moments.

Let's spare a thought for the performers though, as travelling for 13 hours to wrestle in a hot furnace (it was 38°C in Jeddah) is a commendable feat. Everyone deserves a title for their efforts. A one-minute reign with the 24/7 title for every superstar, maybe?

Super ShowDown was a long event littered with 10 matches in total, and while there were moments that kept the fans invested right until the end, it did drag on for most parts due to the predictable narrative of most matches.

Nonetheless, the product delivered by WWE was equivalent to the hopes pinned onto the show, which weren't much, to be honest.

Brock Lesnar's attempted cash-in, the extensive pyrotechnics and fireworks, the erratic fans and the first-time-ever main event between Goldberg and Undertaker are fresh in my memory in the aftermath of the show.

However, there were many moments that missed the careful attention of the fans. So let's take a look at them, shall we?

#1. Seth Rollins' Avengers-inspired attire

Seth Rollins continued the tradition of incorporating the Avengers theme into his in-ring attire as he came out dressed up in gear modelled after the Endgame Quantum suit at Super ShowDown.

It was Thanos at SummerSlam 2018 and now it's this. The Beast Slayer looked sharp we must say.

Seth Rollins with the Avengers Quantum Suit ring gear 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0cKbOrRLmL — I love you 3000 (@CreacyChris) June 7, 2019

#2. John Cone costs Baron Corbin the match

This was a very prominent feature of the match but it's still worth a mention as it doesn't happen quite often.

Baron Corbin was constantly in the face of referee John Cone all throughout the match until the veteran referee reached his boiling point and proceeded to give the Lone Wolf a mouthful.

Rollins took advantage of the situation and rolled Corbin up for the win. Corbin was naturally livid and laid out the Beast Slayer after the match. The former interim Raw GM even voiced his frustration against Cone in a backstage interview after the match.

Seems like we have ourselves a referee vs. Superstar feud in the backdrop as Corbin will face Rollins for in a Universal title rematch at Stomping Grounds.

