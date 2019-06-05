WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 5 Potential finishes for Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin - Universal Championship

Who will come out on top in Jeddah?

Seth Rollins steps up to a familiar challenger this Friday night when Baron Corbin challenges for the Universal Championship as part of the company's trip to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Corbin and Rollins have crossed paths a number of times in recent months including as part of a feud that included The Shield, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre, but this time around Rollins will be forced to go it alone.

Corbin may be seen as a pushover since he's the former Constable of Monday Night Raw, but Rollins was attacked by Brock Lesnar on Raw this past week and stretched out of the arena, so currently he's not expected to be at one hundred percent by Friday and will still be looking over his shoulder for The Beast in the Bank instead of focusing on the match at hand.

#5 Baron Corbin becomes the new Universal Champion

Will Baron Corbin leave Jeddah as the Universal Champion?

Baron Corbin has held the Money in the Bank contract before and he's well aware that if he's able to claim victory over Seth Rollins on Friday night then Brock Lesnar will move the target over to his back instead.

That being said, Corbin lost the chance to become WWE Champion when he cashed in his case on Jinder Mahal and was then thwarted by John Cena a few years ago, so he won't be missing an opportunity to become World Champion again.

A weakened Seth Rollins is perfect for Baron Corbin who will come in and try to take the scraps that are left by the Beast Incarnate. Rollins is a fighting Champion and despite how he feels after Raw, he will still be part of the show in The Middle East, but knowing that he will be less than one hundred percent, it's hard to see him coming out on top against both Lesnar and Corbin in the same night.

