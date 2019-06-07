WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 5 things you need to know before tonight's show

Super ShowDown is the third show as part of WWE's deal with Saudi Arabia.

WWE Super ShowDown is just a handful of hours away, and the WWE Universe is abuzz.

The third show in the company's decade long-deal with Saudi Arabia, WWE are once again pulling out the big guns with some huge matches in store.

As well as the usual array of title matches, there is a first-ever encounter between two legends, a rekindling of an old feud between mentor and protege, and a colossal 50-man Battle Royal.

Tonight's show is going to be huge, but fans should still expect some twists and surprises along the way.

Here are five things you need to know before tonight's WWE Super ShowDown pay per view.

#5: Who else will show?

Kurt Angle appeared at the Greatest Royal Rumble and at Crown Jewel. Will he show tonight?

We know that WWE's decade-long deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is netting the wrestling promotion serious money, so of course, they want to put on a huge show for the nation.

Their first show, the Greatest Royal Rumble saw the appearance of Hall of Famers like Mark Henry and Kurt Angle, whilst the Crown Jewel event last November saw the return of Huk Hogan, the Hulkster's first live appearance since being fired in 2015.

Even tonight, we have some huge stars announced, such as recent Hall of Fame inductee Triple H, 2018 Hall of Famer Goldberg, and sure-fire future Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

Some huge names have already been announced, but the WWE could surprise us all by having some extra names appear out of nowhere.

While we don't know which legends will appear, if any, let's just say that those Olympic Gold Medals would shine even brighter under the Arabian Sun.

