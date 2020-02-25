WWE Super ShowDown 2020: 7 last-minute predictions

Goldberg will challenge "The Fiend" for the Universal Championship

The 2020 WWE Super ShowDown event will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, February 27.

Seven matches have been announced for the penultimate WWE pay-per-view before WrestleMania 36, including Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet (WWE Championship) and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg (Universal Championship).

Elsewhere on the RAW brand, Seth Rollins and Murphy will put the RAW Tag Team titles on the line against The Street Profits, while AJ Styles, Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth and Rey Mysterio will battle it out in a gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy.

As for SmackDown, it has been confirmed that The New Day’s Big E and Kofi Kingston will defend the SmackDown Tag Team titles against The Miz and John Morrison, and Roman Reigns’ long-term rivalry with Baron Corbin looks set to culminate in a steel cage match.

There will also be one women’s match on the card, with Naomi challenging Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship following her No.1 contender’s victory over Carmella.

In this article, let’s try to predict the outcome of all seven matches on the show.

#7 Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin (steel cage match)

One year after the Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin rivalry began on RAW, WWE revisited the storyline when both men were confirmed as members of the SmackDown roster following the latest draft in October 2019.

The feud has had lots of twists and turns over the last four months, with Corbin gaining the upper hand early on by pouring dog food over his rival on an episode of SmackDown.

Reigns has bounced back from that embarrassment, as well as a loss at TLC, by defeating the 2019 King of the Ring winner in a Falls Count Anywhere match at the Royal Rumble, while he also exacted revenge for the dog food segment by dishing out the same punishment to Corbin.

Now, four weeks on from their Rumble encounter, the two men are set to do battle again in Saudi Arabia, this time in a steel cage match which will, in all likelihood, signal the end of their rivalry.

With that in mind, Reigns is surely going to finish the feud with a victory before moving into a high-profile WrestleMania 36 storyline.

Prediction: Roman Reigns def. Baron Corbin

