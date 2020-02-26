WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Preview: 4-month feud finally ending, 7-time World Champion to return?

The main event!

Welcome to WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Preview! As of this writing, we're less than 24 hours away from the show and things are going to get heated on the road to WrestleMania 36. Normally, we see the Saudi Arabian show happen after the show of shows, but this time, it's happening before.

We have a very exciting main event in hand as Goldberg returns for the first time since SummerSlam 2019 to take on 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt to recapture the Universal Championship that he lost three years ago.

It's incredible to think that three years have already passed since then, but it's been a great few weeks of WWE programming and 2020 has seen the company succeed in building a potentially solid card for WrestleMania 36.

While some criticize Saudi Arabia shows for a lack of overall progression, this one could have a significant impact. Without going any further, let's preview the matches on the card.

Three matches have been added in the last-minute:

Mansoor vs Dolph Ziggler

Humberto Carrillo vs Angel Garza

The Viking Raiders vs The OC

#7. Roman Reigns vs King Corbin - Steel Cage

Roman Reigns will attempt to end this

It's been a long time since the Roman Reigns-King Corbin feud begun. November, to be exact, and while we thought that the Last Man Standing match at the Royal Rumble 2020 was the end of it, it turns out that wasn't the case.

King Corbin challenged Reigns to one more match, this time, inside a steel cage. Reigns had a steel cage match at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018 and lost to Brock Lesnar controversially.

This time, the steel cage will truly be what ends the four-month rivalry. We certainly hope so and this time we can be sure since Elimination Chamber isn't too long after. Both men are expected to participate in the Elimination Chamber match as well. Until then, they'll settle the scores.

