WWE Super ShowDown: 3 Things WWE secretly told us with Brock's cash-in attempt after the Universal Championship match

Poor Beast!

WWE Super ShowDown started off with a bang as we saw the Universal Champion Seth Rollins come out to a thunderous applaud by the crowd of Saudi Arabia to defend his Universal Championship against Baron Corbin in the opening contest of the show.

Throughout the match, we saw Corbin attacking Rollin's injured ribs, thanks to a brutal beat-down at the hands of the Beast Brock Lesnar this past Monday night on RAW. The end of the match saw Corbin getting into a heated argument with the referee as Rollins rolled him up to pick up the victory.

But what happened after the match was immense. As promised on RAW, Lesnar appeared with a chair in his hand alongside his advocate, Paul Heyman to cash-in on the fallen Universal Champion, who had just received an End of Days from a frustrated Baron Corbin after the match.

Opposite to everyone's expectations, Rollins turned the tides to his favor by low-blowing the Beast in the Bank and laying him out with several chair shots before leaving the ring holding his Universal Championship high.

In this article, let's take a look at the 3 things WWE secretly told us with this cash-in segment from The Beast after the Universal Championship match.

#3 Seth Rollins is set to have a long reign as the Universal Champion

Seth Rollins has been a great Universal Champion so far. He has already done more to uplift the prestige of the title than Lesnar did in his 650+ days in his two reigns combined.

With Seth laying out the Beast at WrestleMania in dominant fashion, defeating AJ Styles clean in a dream match, and now coming out as a warrior to prevent the cash-in from the Beast, Rollins looks all set to have a long and dominant run as the Universal Champion.

#2 Brock might turn on Heyman soon, or vice versa

Before Seth's chair shot payback to Lesnar, it was an error from the advocate of Lesnar, Paul Heyman that actually led to all this mishap. While entering the ring, Heyman tripped on the ropes causing a momentary distraction to Lesnar.

Rollins made use of this opportunity and laid out the Beast. Who knows what would have happened if Heyman had not tripped? Would Brock have been the new Universal Champion by now? The Beast would definitely not be happy with this mistake from his advocate and this might lead to him turning on Heyman down the line.

