WWE Super ShowDown: 4 Titles that won't change hands and 1 that will

In a few hours, WWE’s much-awaited Super ShowDown will go live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The upcoming PPV is stacked with interesting bouts that include five title matches.

Apart from that, there will be a Gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq trophy which is expected to witness AJ Styles walk out as the eventual Champion. Also, three non-title matches have been added to the card.

In this article, we will take a quick look at the titles that won’t change hands at the PPV and the ones that will.

Won’t change hands: WWE Championship

This match may not end in Ricochet's favor

WWE Superstar Ricochet defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple-threat match to win an opportunity to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the upcoming PPV. The two Superstars were also briefly involved in a prior altercation that included an exchange of low blows.

Although the Resident Superhero of WWE is a promising Superstar, we all know that he is not going to get the better of the ‘Beast Incarnate’ in tonight’s match. Lesnar will most likely retain his title and we might see Drew McIntyre attacking him after the bout. Hopefully, it won’t be a squash match and Ricochet will get a few moments of glory in his battle against the champion.

Won’t change hands: Universal Championship

The Fiend might have a plan in place for Goldberg

Goldberg was involved in a Skype interview on SmackDown before being interrupted by the WWE Universal Champion, Bray Wyatt. Ever since the latter’s arrival, we have seen him take on one legend after another but this time, the WWE Hall of Famer was prepared. He openly stated that ‘The Fiend’ is next and the following week, he speared the Champion to the set the tone of their upcoming match.

At Super ShowDown, The Fiend will look to successfully retain his title against Goldberg. While the latter is keen on his getting his hands on the title for the second time, it would be better if he doesn’t. After all, a win over Goldberg will be brilliant for The Fiend’s title reign.

Won’t change hands: SmackDown Women’s Championship

Bayley can make history tonight!

After Natalya and Lacey Evans scripted history last year by competing in the first women’s match held in Saudi Arabia, WWE are now moving a step ahead with yet another monumental match booked for this year’s Super ShowDown.

At the upcoming PPV, Bayley will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Naomi, becoming the first woman to do so in the country.

Naomi, who returned at Royal Rumble after a long hiatus from the company, was keen on getting a chance to challenge for the top prize of the women’s division in the Blue brand.

She finally earned the opportunity to challenge Bayley after defeating Carmella. Although Naomi has never lost a singles match against Bayley, the latter is expected to retain her title. Her championship reign needs good feuds before she inevitably starts a rivalry with her best friend, Sasha Banks.

Won’t change hands: RAW Tag Team titles

The 'Monday Night Messiah' and his disciple will be difficult to overcome

The Street Profits decided to help Kevin Owens when the latter was being brutalized by Seth Rollins, Murphy, and the Authors of Pain. This led to a title match being booked between the Street Profits and Rollins and Murphy.

Although a title opportunity looks important for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, they might not get their hands on the titles tonight. It’s too early for Rollins and Murphy to drop their Tag Team Championships and they will continue to reign supreme unless Owens finds a new partner (hint: Aleister Black).

Will change hands: SmackDown Tag Team titles

Miz and Morrison can definitely work wonders with the title

The reunited team of The Miz and John Morrison has managed to get the attention of the WWE Universe with their chemistry both inside and outside the squared circle. They started feuding with the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The New Day and even managed to get the upper hand in singles matches between Kofi Kingston and Morrison.

Following that, Miz and Morrison defeated Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, and The Revival to win a shot at the tag team gold. Now, they will look to make the best of their golden opportunity and take the tag team championships off of Kingston and Big E.

In all honesty, it would be the best decision as the Blue brand’s tag team division has strong competitors who can be involved in feuds that will definitely elevate the titles.

