WWE Super ShowDown 2020: 5 Superstars who desperately need a win at the PPV

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Who will get the upper hand at WWE Super ShowDown?

We are set for WWE’s upcoming pay-per-view, Super ShowDown, that will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match card for the event is stacked with exciting matches including several championship bouts.

Bray Wyatt will defend his Universal title against Goldberg whereas Brock Lesnar will face Ricochet with the WWE Championship on the line. The tag team titles of both the brands will be up for grabs as well. Most importantly, there will be a Women’s title match for the first time in the history of the PPV as Bayley will defend her crown against Naomi.

At this week’s much-anticipated event, the Superstars will look to make the best of their opportunity and establish themselves worthy of climbing to the top of the division. While some Superstars can afford a loss at the PPV, others do not have that option.

In this article, we will take a look at five such WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at WWE Super ShowDown.

Also Read: 5 Things that shouldn't happen at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 and 5 things that should

#5 Roman Reigns

Can the 'Big Dog' put an end to this brutal feud with King Corbin?

Roman Reigns has been feuding with King Corbin for quite some time now. Their rivalry saw The Big Dog battling against Corbin as well as his loyal subjects in Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and The Revival. It also featured plenty of dog food and the return of The Usos who came out to support their bloodline by backing Reigns.

When the former Universal Champion and the King of the Ring battled it out at Royal Rumble which saw the latter being defeated, the entire WWE Universe thought that their feud was over. Boy, were we wrong…! Now, King Corbin and Reigns are once again set to engage in a match at WWE Super ShowDown.

Considering the fact that both these Superstars will lock horns inside the monstrous cage, any outside interference will be impossible. Hence, Reigns has the opportunity to beat Corbin and end their feud once and for all. It will establish The Big Dog as a more credible competitor who will eventually challenge Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

1 / 5 NEXT