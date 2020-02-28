WWE Super ShowDown: Top 5 performers at the PPV

The 'Big Dog' was one of the few who got the job done in the right way

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 is now in the history books and it was a memorable show, to say the least. From The Undertaker's brief return to Goldberg's victory over The Fiend, the recently concluded pay-per-view had its fair share of surprises and controversies.

The PPV witnessed several shocking names delivering one of their best performances inside the ring tonight. It also hosted the first-ever Women's Championship match in the Middle East. In total, three out of the five titles on the line were successfully retained by the Champions, including Brock Lesnar who squashed Ricochet within a couple of minutes.

It is fair to assume that the championship matches will bear the best performances of the night. But things were different this time. The most convincing efforts came from the ones who were involved in non-title bouts and they absolutely ruled the show.

In this article, we will take a look at the top five performers of WWE Super ShowDown 2020.

#5 R-Truth

Who would have thought?

In a match card that includes the likes of AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, and Rey Mysterio, you would not expect R-Truth to be the first name in the list of top performers at the PPV. He was one of the participants in the Gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq trophy. Needless to say, everyone thought that he would be the first one to be eliminated from the match and boy, were we wrong…

R-Truth's first opponent was Bobby Lashley, a relatively stronger opponent. But the latter was not prepared for R-Truth's antics who managed to shock the entire WWE Universe by pinning the 'Almighty' Bobby Lashley. He was so agitated that he attacked Truth after the bell and slammed him into the staircase, busting him open.

An injured Truth then went on to battle against Andrade and Erick Rowan, managing to defeat both Superstars in clever fashion. He looked credible inside the ring and despite suffering an illegal beatdown at the hands of all three of his opponents, he managed to put up a good fight against AJ Styles. R-Truth did not win the Gauntlet match but he was definitely one of the biggest highlights of the PPV’s opening bout.

