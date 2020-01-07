WWE Supershow Results: Becky Lynch faces 13-year veteran, Roman Reigns teams up with a massive former rival

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns.

The latest WWE Supershow featuring the RAW and SmackDown brands happened in Springfield, Missouri.

The stacked card included three title matches in addition to many other top bouts.

The live event, which was a part of the company's New Year's Revolution tour, was main evented by a massive 8-man tag team match which saw Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman team up with The New Day to take on the heel team of King Corbin, The Revival and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bayley, and many other top talents were also in action at the highly entertaining event.

On that note, here are the results and highlights of the show:

#1. Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

The Miz and Daniel Bryan kicking things off for #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/EajCVs24cN — Wrestlepedia (@Wrestlepedia2) January 6, 2020

The two rivals kicked off the show with a solid match that perfectly set the tone for the rest of evening.

Daniel Bryan and The Miz wrestled each other in the opener in which the A-Lister drew heat from the crowd in attendance while Bryan was the all-out babyface. Bryan pinned Miz after hitting him with the Running Knee.

Result: Daniel Bryan def. The Miz via pinfall

Advertisement

#2. Bayley (C) vs. Lacey Evans (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

The match didn't even get underway as the champion attacked Lacey Evans from the back while the latter made her entrance.

The match was adjudged a no-contest after the officials stepped in and checked on Evans on the ramp.

Result: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans ended in a no-contest

#3. Becky Lynch (C) vs. Natalya (WWE RAW Women's Championship Match)

Becky Lynch is way over with tonights crowd#WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/bxSnLRsaLJ — Wrestlepedia (@Wrestlepedia2) January 6, 2020

While one Women's title match ended in a no-contest, the other thankfully didn't pan out the same way as Becky Lynch defended her title against Natalya.

Unsurprisingly enough, Lynch was incredibly over with the fans in Springfield and she kept them happy by forcing the Queen of Harts to tap out to the Dis-Arm-Her.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Natalya to retain the title

Hear that crowd reaction - Wow! The Man Becky Lynch in Springfield tonight #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/XWVOZqCKAz — Anne-Marie (@DeadlyAnneMarie) January 6, 2020

1 / 3 NEXT