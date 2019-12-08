WWE Supershow Results: Seth Rollins faces former Wyatt Family member, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair pull double duty (7/12/19)

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Dec 2019, 13:55 IST SHARE

WWE Supershow, Jacksonville

WWE recently presented another Supershow live event, this time emanating from Jacksonville, Florida. Live event shows usually end up not making much of a difference in the long run, but this one certainly seemed like an important event with a bunch of surprises thrown in.

The card consisted of a total of 10 matches, featuring some of the biggest Superstars on the roster at the moment.

The BeastSlayer Seth Rollins took on a former member of The Wyatt Family in Erick Rowan.

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch faced Charlotte Flair in a match that ended with interference from The Kabuki Warriors. This was followed by a Tag Team match between Lynch & Charlotte and Asuka & Kairi Sane.

The SmackDown Live Tag Team titles were defended, with The New Day going head to head with The Revival. Bayley and Sasha Banks met Carmella and Nikki Cross in tag-team action.

A 6-Man tag team match featured The O.C. taking on Ricochet and The Viking Raider. Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy locked horns in singles action. Andrade met one of the most promising young guns on the WWE roster at present, Humberto Carrillo.

The Fiend faced Drew McIntyre inside a steel cage, with the Universal title on the line.

"The Big Dog" Roman Reigns went toe to toe with King Corbin

Check out the full results and highlights of the show below:

Advertisement

#1 Seth Rollins vs Erick Rowan

The BeastSlayer and Rowan aren't exactly strangers. Back in 2014, Rollins and Rowan represented their respective factions in a bunch of 6-man tag match between The Shield and The Wyatt Family. The usual high-flyer vs big guy pattern followed here, as Rollins tried his best to take down the behemoth. Although he found it difficult to take Rowan's enormous form down with his punches, Rollins managed to bag a victory in the end.

From Jacksonville, NC to Jacksonville, FL!! @WWERollins and @ERICKROWAN tore the house down today at #WWEJacksonville, after performing in front of our #Troops yesterday morning! #SethRollins - From WWE's Instagram pic.twitter.com/3B7lT7lLvS — SRFans Media (@SRFansMedia) December 8, 2019

Results: Seth Rollins def. Erick Rowan

#2 Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair (WWE RAW Women's Championship Match)

"The Man" took on Charlotte Flair in a singles match for Lynch's RAW Women's Championship, that lasted for a good while. Unfortunately, the match didn't reach a conclusion as The Kabuki Warriors came out and interfered.

Results: No Contest

#3 Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs The Kabuki Warriors

@MsCharlotteWWE and @BeckyLynchWWE 18 minute match against each other...turns into a tag team match vs the Kabuki Warriors....and they take them down 👸🔥📸 #WWEJacksonville pic.twitter.com/lJFEB2TaO6 — Kim (@kimberlasskick) December 8, 2019

Following the interference by Asuka and Kairi Sane, a Tag Team match was set on the spot, with Becky Lynch and Charlotte taking on the evil duo. The Man and The Queen ended up defeating The Kabuki Warriors and stood tall together when all was said and done.

It takes something really special to force two enemies to work together...



Maybe there's still some tea left in the kettle for one more run.



Thank you, #WWEJacksonville. pic.twitter.com/JGmNA14Tk0 — Not @BeckyLynchWWE. (@IgnitedTheBlaze) December 8, 2019

The kabuki warriors have inferred in the match and the end in a DW #wwejacksonville pic.twitter.com/psQeQHbICK — Jimmy Oxborough (@OxboroughJimmy) December 8, 2019

Results: Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair def. The Kabuki Warriors

1 / 3 NEXT