WWE Supersized SmackDown Flops and Hits: Brock Lesnar’s mind games against Roman Reigns, epic Street Fight for titles (October 15th, 2021)

WWE SmackDown had a solid show planned for this week. The episode featured huge returns, top matches, and surprise twists in its biggest feuds. Other highlights included Zelina Vega defeating Carmella to enter the final of the Queen’s Crown tournament and Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance (thankfully) shutting down Happy Corbin and his protégé, Madcap Moss.

Here, we look at some of the biggest hits and flops from SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Hit on Supersized SmackDown: Brock Lesnar stuns Roman Reigns with a unique line

The last few episodes of SmackDown have seen Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns engage in multiple brawls. But their final meeting for the purpose of signing a contract ahead of their Universal Championship match was an affair as simple as one can imagine. Reigns, accompanied by Paul Heyman, walked to the ring in his usual arrogance.

Lesnar followed him to the squared circle and quickly got comfortable with both his feet on the top of the table while the champion looked angry. Heyman advised Reigns to sign the contract after asserting that it has everything he wants.

The Tribal Chief put his name on the dotted line before asking Lesnar to do the same. The Beast Incarnate promptly signed his name all over the first page before bursting into laughter.

Roman Reigns questioned his challenger’s intelligence and mocked him for signing the contract without reading it first. A confident Brock Lesnar only had one line to say but it was more effective than anything we could have imagined.

“Roman, I already read the damn contract this morning… with my advocate Paul Heyman,” revealed the former world champion.

Those words were enough to send the crowd into a frenzy as a confused Reigns slowly looked at an equally doubtful Heyman. The creative team has played with the idea of Paul Heyman’s actual allegiance in this storyline, but Lesnar might just be preying on Reigns’ doubts with such mind games.

It was undoubtedly strange to see such a peaceful contract signing but it was impactful and ended the show on a promising note.

#5 Hit on Supersized SmackDown: The Usos face The Street Profits in an entertaining title match

The Usos put their SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line against The Street Profits in a Street Fight. Although the entire action was restricted to the ring and the surrounding area, both teams made full use of the stipulation that allowed them to go beyond the conventional rules of a tag team match. All four superstars were competing at the same time and the chemistry was unbelievable.

The match eventually ended with The Usos retaining their titles. However, they ensured that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins looked equally strong, which is precisely what you would expect from industry veterans. After Crown Jewel, The Usos might find their next challengers in The New Day and we already know it will be nothing short of a classic.

