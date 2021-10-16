5 things WWE got right on Supersized SmackDown: Becky Lynch’s streak ends; Brock Lesnar surprises Roman Reigns

WWE delivered an episode of Supersized SmackDown six days before Crown Jewel. Brock Lesnar was one of the biggest superstars advertised for the night.

Becky Lynch geared up for a singles match on the show. Sasha Banks was ready to take her on in a non-title match on Supersized SmackDown.

Finn Balor and Sami Zayn were ready to do battle in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament. Sonya Deville pulled off a big swerve on Supersized SmackDown as she added Shayna Baszler as her partner in her match against Naomi.

Baszler and Deville humiliated Naomi and picked up a victory over The Glow. Will their partnership last for some time after Supersized SmackDown?

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan cost Carmella her Queen’s Crown tournament match against Zelina Vega. It looks like Live and Carmella will continue their rivalry.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on this special episode of Supersized SmackDown.

#5. Edge and Seth Rollins made their final statements on WWE Supersized SmackDown

WWE @WWE "In Hell in a Cell ... I am going to SCAR your SOUL! And that is a SCAR that you NEVER, EVER heal from!"This is @EdgeRatedR at his most intense ever right now on #SmackDown . Is @WWERollins ready for THIS? "In Hell in a Cell ... I am going to SCAR your SOUL! And that is a SCAR that you NEVER, EVER heal from!"This is @EdgeRatedR at his most intense ever right now on #SmackDown. Is @WWERollins ready for THIS? https://t.co/PDIksP8UNh

WWE Hall of Famer Edge appeared on Supersized SmackDown to talk about his match at Crown Jewel. Edge took to the ring before his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins in Saudi Arabia next week.

The Rated-R Superstar admitted that Rollins is not Edge-lite. He acknowledged him as Seth Freaking Rollins. Edge said he could have gone over to Rollins’ home and encountered Beck Lynch. However, he was waiting to put Rollins under his boot next week.

Later in the night, the self-proclaimed Drip God came out on Supersized SmackDown. He repeatedly told the WWE Universe that he was not afraid of facing Edge inside Hell in a Cell.

He reminded WWE fans that he has spent more time in the structure than his veteran opponent. He said the cell made him who he is today. He ended the segment by staring into the camera and vowing that he would end Edge next Thursday before dropping the mic.

WWE @WWE "I HAVE SPENT MORE TIME IN THAT CELL THAN EDGE HAS. I KNOW WHAT THAT STRUCTURE HAS DONE TO PEOPLE. I KNOW WHAT IT HAS DONE TO ME." @WWERollins responds to @EdgeRatedR on #SmackDown ahead of #WWECrownJewel "I HAVE SPENT MORE TIME IN THAT CELL THAN EDGE HAS. I KNOW WHAT THAT STRUCTURE HAS DONE TO PEOPLE. I KNOW WHAT IT HAS DONE TO ME."@WWERollins responds to @EdgeRatedR on #SmackDown ahead of #WWECrownJewel. https://t.co/h6j8NZGE6a

The match between Edge and Seth Rollins will be one of the biggest matches at Crown Jewel. Both men did an excellent job at delivering their final promos on Supersized SmackDown. Edge is the favorite to win in Saudi Arabia, but Rollins could pull off a big victory to end his rivalry with the Hall of Famer.

