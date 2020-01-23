WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair reveals if Andrade spoke to Ric Flair before engagement

Andrade and Charlotte Flair (WWE.com)

It seems both wrestling fans and journalists can't get enough of the recently engaged WWE power couple of Charlotte Flair and US Champion Andrade. Which means that we all have questions - and lots of them - for these two poor lovebirds. Our own Gary Cassidy got a chance to pester them a bit as well, but many more remain.

Like, did Andrade ask Charlotte's father, Ric Flair, for her hand in marriage?

Speaking with Seconds Out, Charlotte and Andrade answered that and a few more lingering queries - such as how Andrade proposed and if they would be interested in working a storyline together. You can see the video below (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

So, did Andrade speak to Ric Flair before proposing? Well, not exactly. Andrade confirmed that he talk's to Charlotte's father regularly via phone and text - but, in this instance, he didn't bring it up beforehand. Apparently, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer still took the news extremely well. As Charlotte put it,

"My dad always teases him, 'When's the big day? When's the big day?"

So, how did Andrade propose, anyway? Well, apparently, it involved Cancun, a yaht, and New Year's Eve fireworks. After finishing dinner at a restraunt, Charlotte explained:

"So, the waiter took us out... of the restaurant that was oceanfront, down a spiral staircase, And I was like, 'This is weird, why aren't we going to the front of the restaurant to leave?' [I]t took us down to the docks and then one of the yachts was lit up... So there was a yacht waiting with a captain and a second mate... And then the boat went up to two other boats at midnight and they were playing American music, and the countdown happen. He said, 'Look at the fireworks!' I turn around and then I turn back around and he was down on his knee... It was amazing."

Regarding a potential "love triangle" storyline, well, Charlotte shot that one down pretty quickly,

"Yeah, no. [Andrade's] career with Zelina and where they're going is completely different. Maybe in the future, down the road, but not right now."

Hopefully, they've had time to enjoy the moment, because they're both going to be extremely busy this Sunday at the Royal Rumble. Charlotte has confirmed her entry into the Women's Rumble match, while Andrade will be defending his United States Championship against a returning Humbert Carrillo,