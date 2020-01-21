Andrade responds to Ric Flair's praise, Charlotte comments [Exclusive]

Ric Flair said Andrade was one of the top five wrestlers in WWE

Last week, I had the pleasure of speaking with several WWE Superstars ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate moving day, two of whom were WWE's hottest new power couple - Andrade and Charlotte Flair!

We discussed several topics, not least the comments from certain fans that Charlotte Flair is booked too strongly, with The Queen cutting a promo on her nay-sayers and why Andrade doesn't have his name on the United States Championship - and even about the couple's future and about their potential kids!

One thing I had to ask, though, was about Ric Flair's recent praise for the new WWE United States Champion, where the 16-time World Champion said he'd moved into the "elite class" of now being one of the top five performers in WWE.

After Last Night’s RAW, In My Opinion, The Great @AndradeCienWWE Has Moved Into The Elite Class Of Being One Of The Top 5 Performers In The WWE! The Other 4 Know Who They Are Because I Have Already Told Them. This Isn’t Up For Speculation. This Is A Fact! pic.twitter.com/f34aJzvhW2 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 7, 2020

When asked, the ever-charismatic Andrade would respond with a humble confidence.

"He always puts me over. I'm always happy when he puts me over. No, he separates the relationship with his daughter, we separate this. He says, "Oh, good match. Oh, good promo. Oh, you do great, you do nice." He always tells me or sometimes tells my beautiful lady."

Charlotte Flair would comment too:

"Whenever he tweets, I always say, 'It's not my fault. Remember that. Remember that! Keep me out of it. It's not my fault!'"

