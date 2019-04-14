WWE Superstar gets his first name back!

The former member of the Wyatt Family has gained his first name back

In the era where many wrestlers are losing some or the other part of their names, this superstar did the unthinkable by getting his lost first name back!

The Trend of Superstars losing a part of their names

WWE has a habit of cutting short the names of its superstars. Many current superstars have gone through this change. Rusev made his debut on WWE RAW as Alexander Rusev. Elias Samson got his last name cut and is just Elias now; Erick Rowan is referred to as just Rowan. Andrade 'Cien' Almas lost the last two words of his name and is just referred to as Andrade, because WWE officials thought his name was too complicated and big to pronounce.

One of the recent occurrences of this trend happened when SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali got his name changed to just 'Ali'. There are many other superstars who have suffered the same fate as them.

The Man who did the Unthinkable...

Former Wyatt family member and one half of the Bludgeon Brothers, Harper, has been allotted his first name "Luke" back, in a rare exception of this name-shortening trend. In one of his recent Instagram posts, he posted a picture of himself in the ring with his full name - "Luke Harper" being displayed on the ring Tron.

I would like to congratulate Luke Harper for getting his name back. Take a bow sir. What you have accomplished is indeed an infrequent event.

What lies ahead.

Jokes apart, Luke Harper recently took part in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35, where he was involved in a spot with (no longer Mustafa) Ali that ended with both of them on the floor.

With the Superstar Shake-up scheduled next week, it would be interesting to see which brand Luke Harper ends up on, which will also indicate the chances of the Bludgeon Brothers reuniting in the near future.

