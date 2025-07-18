WWE Superstar, who holds 11-0 record against John Cena, to dethrone him at Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

John Cena has been reigning supreme as the Undisputed WWE Champion since WrestleMania and has successfully defended his title against stars like Randy Orton, CM Punk, and other big names. The Franchise Player’s next stop is WWE SummerSlam 2025, where he is set to defend his title against the star he dethroned to become the champion in the first place - Cody Rhodes.

While Rhodes' win could potentially alter the course of Cena’s Retirement Tour, it’s also possible that the Franchise Player could once again end up with a victory to continue his reign as the ‘Last Real Champion.’ A victory at The Biggest Party of the Summer would mean Cena would head into Clash in Paris as the champion.

While Cena has defeated some huge names over the years, there’s one star he hasn’t managed to beat in singles matches. John Cena has never beaten Roman Reigns and has lost 11 singles matches to the Tribal Chief, including both televised and non-televised matches.

Cena could end up facing Roman Reigns at WWE Clash in Paris if he manages to walk out of SummerSlam with a win. Given the OTC’s recent run and his record against Cena, Reigns might end up dethroning Cena at Clash in Paris. This could add a major twist to Cena’s Retirement Tour, generating headlines.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for big names next.

WWE analyst explored a huge way John Cena vs. Roman Reigns could change its course

A potential match between John Cena and Roman Reigns has been anticipated by many now, and fans have been waiting to see both men face off once again. WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed a possible match between the two stars at Clash in Paris, which could end up changing its course with a major twist.

During an episode of his NotSam Wrestling podcast, the analyst said that in a potential match between the two, Seth Rollins could possibly cash in his Money in the Bank contract to add another Heist of the Century to his name.

"What if we do Roman [Reigns] returns at SummerSlam and confronts John Cena? We go to Clash in Paris, where it's Roman versus Cena. Seth hits the Heist of the Century. It's the second time in a row he's done it to Roman Reigns. Now, we get John Cena versus Seth moving forward, and we can hold off on Roman versus Seth at WrestleMania," Roberts said. (From 1:01:29 to 1:01:56)

While it would have been a treat to watch this, Rollins is now injured, and it doesn’t look like the star will return in time for Clash in Paris. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for the stars next.

