"One of the greatest matches I’ve ever seen" - WWE SmackDown star praises Sami Zayn and former champion

WWE SmackDown star Top Dolla of Hit Row recently praised Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura for their iconic match at NXT TakeOver: Dallas.

In 2016, Sami Zayn was getting ready to head to WWE's main roster, but he needed a final opponent in NXT. Shinsuke Nakamura answered the call and the two delivered an instant classic at TakeOver: Dallas. Sami and Shinsuke have both gone on to have great careers on the main roster.

Zayn has captured the Intercontinental Championship three times and Nakamura has held the belt twice. Shinsuke won the men's Royal Rumble in 2018 but fell short in his WWE Championship match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34.

AJ "Top Dolla" Francis took to Twitter to react to the highlights of the match. Top Dolla said that one of the highlights of working on the blue brand is that he gets to talk about the match with the two people involved. He added that he was in the third row and it was one of the greatest bouts he'd ever seen.

"One of the coolest parts of being on #SmackDown is I’ve got to talk about this match with Shinsuke & Sami…I was in the 3rd Row and it was one of the greatest matches I’ve ever seen."

Top Dolla 🔝💵 @AJFrancis410



Sami Zayn claims The Bloodline have each other's backs in WWE

Sami Zayn has become one of the most popular stars on SmackDown since he aligned with The Bloodline. Roman Reigns presented him with an Honorary Uce T-shirt to officially welcome him to the group.

Jey Uso was visibly upset about the turn of events, but The Great Liberator claims that everything within the group is fine. Sami shared a video of Jey nodding his head in approval as he danced in the ring.

"You guys want to focus on the times we butt heads, but never recognize that when it comes to taking care of business in the ring, we always have each other’s back. Look at him nodding along in approval here!"

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn You guys want to focus on the times we butt heads, but never recognize that when it comes to taking care of business in the ring, we always have each other’s back. 🩸

Look at him nodding along in approval here!

You guys want to focus on the times we butt heads, but never recognize that when it comes to taking care of business in the ring, we always have each other’s back. 🩸Look at him nodding along in approval here!https://t.co/3duoVUh2Kg

Sami may not have the best relationship with Jey Uso in The Bloodline, but has formed a strong bond with Solo Sikoa as of late. The two dominated Madcap Moss and Ricochet on this past week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Time will tell if they eventually go after the Undisputed Tag Team Championships held by The Usos.

