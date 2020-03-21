WWE Superstar reacts to fan suggesting him to leave for AEW

The fan showered compliments on him, indicating that he will be used better in AEW.

The Superstar had an interesting response to the suggestion.

Dolph Ziggler with King Corbin

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler is quite active on Twitter and regularly engages in conversation with fans. On tonight's edition of SmackDown Live, Ziggler showed his arch-rival Otis a bunch of pictures featuring himself and Mandy Rose, which led to Otis snapping and launching an attack on The Miz & John Morrison.

Ziggler went on to post a meme on his Twitter handle, referencing his segment with Otis on the Blue brand. The angle has been received quite well by the fans, who have supported Otis throughout the ordeal. One fan wasn't happy with Ziggler being involved in the storyline and gave him a suggestion in a reply to his tweet.

The fan asked Ziggler to leave WWE for All Elite Wrestling. He added that Dolph is a great performer and should have multiple World Championships reigns under his belt. Ziggler didn't pay heed to the compliment but decided to hit back at the fan for suggesting him to go to AEW. He asked the fan to unfollow him and annoy someone else. Check out the tweets below:

Please unfollow. You could be annoying multiple other people. — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) March 21, 2020

Ziggler has done it all in WWE and is a two-time World Champion. It seems like he is happy performing in WWE and is not planning to leave anytime soon. A while ago, a fan had asked him when he will go to AEW, to which Ziggler responded comically and said that he will join the promotion in 2025.