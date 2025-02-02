WWE Superstar to return to SmackDown after 54 months to join the Wyatt Sicks? 4 Things Alexa Bliss can do following Royal Rumble

Alexa Bliss finally marked her return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2025 after a gap of nearly two years. The Wicked Witch of WWE was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion at Royal Rumble 2023, where she unsuccessfully competed against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

Bliss made a shocking entry at no. 21 in the Women's Royal Rumble match as her return to WWE had become uncertain after a recent controversy. It was reported that she was supposed to return on RAW's debut episode on Netflix, but she hit a contractual dispute with the company. It was even believed that the two sides might not be able to resolve the deadlock, and Bliss might not even return to WWE. However, the five-time Women's Champion has now returned and will indeed be part of storylines.

This listicle will discuss three directions for Alexa Bliss in WWE.

#4. Alexa Bliss might join SmackDown

Little Miss Bliss might straightaway join the blue brand and book herself in a storyline with The Wyatt Sicks. The last time she was seen on SmackDown was in July 2020, and she soon moved to RAW.

It has been rumored for long that Bliss may replace Nikki Cross in Uncle Howdy's group. The Wyatt Sicks moved to SmackDown recently, but they haven't been featured on TV. It was believed that their TV absence was due to the delay in Alexa Bliss's return. Since Alexa had a history with the late Bray Wyatt during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a high chance that she will be moved to SmackDown and inserted into a storyline with The Wyatt Sicks.

#3. Align herself with The Wyatt Sicks as the final member

Alexa Bliss might also join the mystic group as the final member. Instead of feuding with Nikki Cross by replacing her in the faction, Alexa Bliss could join the group as a sixth member. Moreover, Bliss having 'FrIEND 4 Ever' written on the back of her jacket hints that she may have something to do with The Wyatt Sicks.

Bliss may work closely with Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) and Nikki Cross since the group is rumored to clash against The Judgment faction from RAW, which is also expected to be moved to the blue brand soon. Since The Judgment Day also has two female members (Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez), Cross and Bliss could take the duo in a group clash.

#2. Feud with Liv Morgan

Former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is expected to be Alexa's first opponent since she eliminated Little Miss Bliss from the Rumble match. Morgan, along with Raquel Rodriguez, overpowered Alexa Bliss and threw her out of the ring. Even if Bliss doesn't join The Wyatt Sicks initially, she might lock horns with Liv Morgan on the blue brand, as The Judgment Day is expected to move to Friday Night SmackDown as well.

#1. Feud with Bianca Belair; reveal herself as the mastermind behind Jade Cargill's attack

The Harley Quinn of WWE might renew her old rivalry with Bianca Belair by revealing herself as the mystery attacker of Belair's partner, Jade Cargill. The former Women's Tag Team Champion was attacked by a mystery assailant backstage in November.

She has been out of action since then and didn't even return at Royal Rumble despite being spotted at the WWE Performance Center recently. Alexa Bliss could shock Belair by revealing herself as the mystery attacker, as she wanted to exact revenge on her old rival. The two could then feud against each other ahead of Elimination Chamber 2025.

In essence, Bliss will certainly be elevated to a bigger storyline, and most probably, her big push will be done through her inclusion in the Wyatt Sicks faction. It remains to be seen how WWE books her after her return.

