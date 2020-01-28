10 WWE Superstar returns we saw this month

Kishan Prasad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Never say never in the WWE

The WWE always finds ways to wow its fans. It may be through some explosive moves in huge matches or through bringing back a familiar face or a Superstar who was out due to an injury.

Also Read: 5 most notable performances from the Royal Rumble matches

In the first month of the new year, WWE did many things to delight its fans. Of late, the Royal Rumble saw great matches and even better returning Superstars. The WWE Universe is sure to erupt when it sees a favorite or a dearly missed Superstar make his/her way back to the ring.

Here is a list of the Superstars that returned to action this month.

#10 The Usos

Family is everything

The sons of Rikishi and the cousins of Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso came to the rescue of Reigns on the January 3rd episode of SmackDown.

Roman Reigns was defenseless and handcuffed to the ropes by Corbin and Ziggler. Before Corbin could embarrass Reigns once again by pouring dog food over him, The Usos music hit and they came to the aid of their cousin.

The Usos cleaned house and were involved in the feud between Reigns and King Corbin that went on the following weeks. The former Tag Team Champions weren't seen after July 2019 due to Jimmy Uso's altercation with the law.

#9 Sheamus

The Celtic Warrior wasn't messing around

Advertisement

After weeks of video vignettes announcing Sheamus' return, The Celtic Warrior finally came back to the WWE ring on an episode of SmackDown.

After defeating Dash Wilder, Shorty G was attacked by Scott Dawson. To everyone's surprise, the lights went out and we saw heard Sheamus' music hit. The former WWE Champion made his way to the ring to, what looked like, make the save for Shorty.

The Revival wanted nothing to do with Sheamus and threw Shorty towards him and exited the ring. In a sudden turn of event, Sheamus turned around and hit G with a Brogue Kick, starting a feud between the duo.

Sheamus was out for almost eight months due to a concussion and was finally cleared to compete. He sported his 2010 look and doesn't look a day older since that time.

1 / 5 NEXT