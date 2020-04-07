2-time World Champion takes major shot at John Cena's WrestleMania 36 look

The fans got to witness several versions of Cena last night.

A former World Champion wasn't impressed with Cena's look.

One of several looks John Cena donned at WrestleMania, for his match against Bray Wyatt

WrestleMania 36 will mostly be remembered by the WWE Universe for taking place inside the Performance Center, with no fans in attendance. What fans are also going to remember for a long time to come are the two unique matches that took many by surprise, by how incredibly innovative they were.

The Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, plus the Firefly Fun House match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt received quite a bit of praise on social media, and WWE was lauded for trying to do something different with both contests.

During the Firefly Fun House match, Wyatt took Cena on a trip to the past, making him relive some of his most notable moments. This included Cena's debut version, the Doctor of Thuganomics persona, and many more. There was one WWE Superstar who didn't seem impressed with Cena's look.

Dolph Ziggler, who lost to Otis on the same night at WrestleMania 36, took to Twitter after Cena's match against Wyatt, and took a shot at the WWE veteran's look.

Ziggler said that there were several versions of Cena on display at WrestleMania 36, but WWE couldn't find even one with a good haircut. Check out the tweet below:

All of these versions of john cena and they couldn’t find ONE with a decent haircut. #WrestleMania #Wrestlemania36 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 6, 2020

This isn't the first time that Cena has been criticized for his hairstyle. Back in 2018, Cena made a return at Super ShowDown 2018 in Australia, and revealed a new look that led to fans comparing him with former WWE Champion JBL. Cena talked about the look soon after and revealed that he was told to cut his hair by the director of a movie he was a part of.

Ziggler and Cena aren't exactly strangers to each other. They have feuded in WWE in the past, back when Cena used to regularly make appearances on the main roster shows. Soon after Survivor Series 2012, Ziggler kicked off a feud with Cena, and tried to defame the WWE legend by claiming that he was in a romantic relationship with AJ Lee.

The feud culminated in a Ladder match at the TLC PPV with Ziggler's Money In The Bank briefcase on the line. Lee turned on Cena during the match, aiding Ziggler in picking up the victory. Two more matches followed on consecutive WWE RAW episodes, with the second one taking place inside a steel cage. Cena won both contests, thus ending the feud.