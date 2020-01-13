WWE Superstar thanks 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, acknowledges idea of being "healed" by him

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

In another recently posted cryptic tweet, reigning WWE Universal Champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt responded to Matt Hardy by claiming that he would never hurt his former tag team partner and would rather heal him, similar to what the latter did for Wyatt in the first place.

Hardy has now once again responded to his former long-term rival by claiming that he never forgets The Fiend's incredibly noble interventions and also thanked the reigning Universal Champion in the process.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt's recent Twitter exchange

It is no secret that former WWE World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy is not in the best position creative-wise and could reportedly be on his way out of the company once his current contract expires. With his future with WWE still in question, Hardy initially sent out a tweet claiming that he is in a limbo, lost, and empty and the former RAW Tag Team Champion ended his tweet by wondering whether 'The Fiend' would hurt him or heal him.

Wyatt then responded to the tweet by stating that when the entire world threw him away, it was Hardy who stood beside him and offered to pick him up and 'The Fiend' could never hurt his former tag team partner.

Speaking of whom, Hardy responded to this tweet of Wyatt's, telling the reigning Universal Champion that he never forgets his incredibly noble interventions and also thanked 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

4 I Never Forget Incredibly Noble Interventions Thank You https://t.co/T1uJMZE3g2 — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 13, 2020