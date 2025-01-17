WWE Superstar to turn babyface and quit Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline before leaving SmackDown? Potential twist explored

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa suffered a huge defeat against Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat on January 6, 2025. No longer in the possession of the Ula Fala, his power has taken a considerable hit. Moreover, it seems that Tama Tonga may soon turn babyface and quit his faction because of this.

Tama Tonga was the first member of the New Bloodline to join Solo Sikoa. The 42-year-old has helped his Tribal Chief several times and also captured the WWE Tag Team Championship for the faction. Tonga’s gimmick sees him making several bizarre noises and unusual expressions.

Recently, a fan shared one of his GIFs on X, in response to which, Tonga sent a cryptic reply. Interestingly, the post carried the words "Yeet. 🤫Shhhhhhh." While the post has now been deleted, ‘Yeet’ is the same phrase used by Roman Reigns’ ally Jey Uso. Therefore, there could be hints that Tonga could be planning to turn on Sikoa and crew.

This could open the door for Tonga to finally start his singles career in WWE. Moreover, he could also join the OG Bloodline alongside Jey and Jimmy. While this is a significantly strong possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Solo Sikoa could also be betrayed by Jacob Fatu

Tama Tonga may not be the only ally Solo Sikoa should be worrying about right now. The strongest member of the New Bloodline, Jacob Fatu, could also turn against him and backstab him. Notably, Sikoa has a terrible singles record and the loss of the Ula Fala takes away more power and credibility from him.

Jacob Fatu may not be too pleased with how Sikoa's reign as the Tribal Chief panned out. The Samoan Werewolf could take matters into his own hands and kick Sikoa out of the group. As Fatu is the group's Enforcer, he could make sure that those who succumb to defeat do not get a place in the stable.

Jacob Fatu could either attack Sikoa on this week’s SmackDown or eliminate him in the Royal Rumble to finally part ways with him. All this could eventually lead to a match at WrestleMania 41.

