WWE Superstar to turn heel after 2 years and join Seth Rollins’ Vision at Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility 

As we are moving toward WWE Clash at Paris 2025, Seth Rollins' The Vision faction is booming on Monday Night RAW. On the red brand after SummerSlam, Rollins' alliance destroyed LA Knight, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns to conclude the show.

Ad

Amid this, speculation sparked an unexpected possibility at the France premium live event, suggesting Knight may turn heel after two years and officially join The Vision as its newest member. The Megastar is engaged in a feud with Rollins' group and stands firmly against them.

Even, Knight defeated The Architect at Saturday Night's Main Event, and this is why he also got a World Championship match against Rollins on RAW this week. Now at Clash at Paris, Seth is expected to defend the gold against Knight, Punk, and Roman Reigns.

Ad

Trending

In a surprise twist, LA Knight may turn heel at Clash at Paris and officially join hands with The Vision. This scenario could unfold when the Megastar may realise that despite making all efforts, he failed to overpower the Visionary. Even now, the Voice of the Voiceless and the Original Tribal Chief were also unable to take down the World Heavyweight Champion.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

GW™️ @gwrestling_ Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns vs CM Punk vs LA Knight Clash In Paris? 👀

Ad

Instead of standing against them, the former United States Champion might make a smart move and join hands with Rollins. Also, in a recent interview, Paul Heyman confirmed that Seth never suffered an injury at SNME and everything was part of 'Plan B'.

So, WWE could even portray that Knight already knew Seth was never injured, and he was also part of his 'plan B', intentionally pulling the injury angle with him at the NBC special event.

Ad

As of now, this is only a mere assumption, but Clash at Paris is an international PLE, and WWE could have possibly stored some surprises for us. The last time Knight was a heel star was almost two years before, around June 2023. Since then, he has been portraying the babyface character in WWE.

WWE scrapped major Seth Rollins and LA Knight plans

Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam night 1, and reports disclosed that there were plans for him to defend the title on Sunday against LA Knight.

Ad

While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), Dave Meltzer reported that the Stamford-based promotion was planning for a match between Knight and Rollins at SummerSlam Night 2. The match was planned to be a world title match and marks the first title defense of The Visionary following his victory on night 1.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ "I was the LAST one to beat you and the NEXT one to do it." - LA Knight to Seth Rollins #WWERaw

However, later plans were scrapped, and WWE postponed this match as the main event of RAW, which concluded with The Vision standing tall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More