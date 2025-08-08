WWE Superstar to turn heel after 2 years and join Seth Rollins’ Vision at Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility 

As we are moving toward WWE Clash at Paris 2025, Seth Rollins' The Vision faction is booming on Monday Night RAW. On the red brand after SummerSlam, Rollins' alliance destroyed LA Knight, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns to conclude the show.
Amid this, speculation sparked an unexpected possibility at the France premium live event, suggesting Knight may turn heel after two years and officially join The Vision as its newest member. The Megastar is engaged in a feud with Rollins' group and stands firmly against them.
Even, Knight defeated The Architect at Saturday Night's Main Event, and this is why he also got a World Championship match against Rollins on RAW this week. Now at Clash at Paris, Seth is expected to defend the gold against Knight, Punk, and Roman Reigns.
In a surprise twist, LA Knight may turn heel at Clash at Paris and officially join hands with The Vision. This scenario could unfold when the Megastar may realise that despite making all efforts, he failed to overpower the Visionary. Even now, the Voice of the Voiceless and the Original Tribal Chief were also unable to take down the World Heavyweight Champion.
Instead of standing against them, the former United States Champion might make a smart move and join hands with Rollins. Also, in a recent interview, Paul Heyman confirmed that Seth never suffered an injury at SNME and everything was part of 'Plan B'.
So, WWE could even portray that Knight already knew Seth was never injured, and he was also part of his 'plan B', intentionally pulling the injury angle with him at the NBC special event.
As of now, this is only a mere assumption, but Clash at Paris is an international PLE, and WWE could have possibly stored some surprises for us. The last time Knight was a heel star was almost two years before, around June 2023. Since then, he has been portraying the babyface character in WWE.
Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam night 1, and reports disclosed that there were plans for him to defend the title on Sunday against LA Knight.
While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), Dave Meltzer reported that the Stamford-based promotion was planning for a match between Knight and Rollins at SummerSlam Night 2. The match was planned to be a world title match and marks the first title defense of The Visionary following his victory on night 1.
However, later plans were scrapped, and WWE postponed this match as the main event of RAW, which concluded with The Vision standing tall.