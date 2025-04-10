WWE Superstar to turn heel for the first time in his career and help Dominik Mysterio? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio is set for a major WWE WrestleMania 41 match for the Intercontinental Championship. While many can expect members of The Judgment Day to help him win the title, another surprising star can aid him instead.

Dominik Mysterio will take part in the Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania. While Finn Balor expects Mysterio to help him dethrone Bron Breakker, they also have to worry about Penta. In the past, Dom could rely on Liv Morgan and even Carlito to help him win big matches. However, for the upcoming WrestleMania 41, Rey Mysterio can shock the world.

Rey Mysterio has been a babyface since he joined WWE in 2002 and hasn't turned heel since then. However, with talks of retirement coming up, he can follow John Cena's lead and turn heel for the first time in his run in the Stamford-based promotion.

In a recent interview, Dirty Dom briefly broke character when he praised Rey Mysterio for helping him in the ring. Considering that the former would criticize his father any chance he could get, whether during promos or interviews, hearing him say something positive about the Hall of Famer can indicate that things are warming up again between the father and son duo.

Dom will also face several top superstars at WrestleMania, which might be too much for the remaining Judgment Day members to handle. Also, there's the angle of Finn being the match, which is why Rey coming out to help his son is also a possibility.

How does a WWE analyst think Dominik Mysterio's WrestleMania 41 match will end?

While many think Dominik is the most unlikely winner to emerge at the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41, Sam Roberts thinks otherwise.

In an episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, the WWE analyst suggested a finish where Bron spears Finn, Penta takes out Breakker, and while Balor is still out, Dominik can take advantage by throwing out Penta and pin his stablemate to win the title.

"My finish was Braun Breakker spears Finn Balor, Penta takes out Braun Breakker, Dominik covers and pins Finn Balor and Dominik says, 'I did it so we could have the title in The Judgment Day.' And Finn Balor's pissed. And Dominik's the Intercontinental Champion."

It will be interesting to see what will happen during Dominik Mysterio's match at WrestleMania 41.

