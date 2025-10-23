  • home icon
WWE Superstar to unveil herself as a Paul Heyman Girl and dethrone Becky Lynch? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 23, 2025 04:01 GMT
Paul Heyman is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image source: wwe.com & WWE female star's IG]
Paul Heyman is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image source: wwe.com & WWE female star's IG]

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is undoubtedly the mastermind behind The Vision stable, and he is the one who crafts the game plans for the heel group. The latest edition of RAW saw Heyman explaining to Becky Lynch why they kicked Seth Rollins out. However, The Man didn't fall for the Oracle's bait, grabbing him by his collar and telling him that once the Visionary returns, he will destroy all his nepo-babies.

The erstwhile Wiseman could take revenge on the Big Time Becks for disrespecting him. In a shocking twist, Heyman could introduce a female referee, Jessika Carr, as the female member of his faction, and could help her take Becky Lynch and dethrone her as the Intercontinental Champion, turning his saga with Seth Rollins more personal.

Many may be unaware, but Jessika has a pro-wrestling background; before becoming a referee in WWE, she was an active pro-wrestler. She recently made her comeback as a performer after an eight-year hiatus for the Evolve brand's promotion under a new stage name, "KALYX."

Recently, Jessika called off Becky Lynch's match against Maxxine Dupri in a DQ, promoting the Man to lose against the Alpha Academy member for the second time in a row. Big Time Becks have previously criticized the female referee for the same reason.

Following WWE RAW, Carr took to her official Twitter\X and seemingly clapped back at Lynch. This could spark a new rivalry between Lynch and Jessika. The Oracle turning the referee into a Heyman girl would be a perfect storyline.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Former WWE employee reacts to Becky Lynch's confrontation on RAW

Speaking on the recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, ex-head writer Vince Russo expressed his thoughts on the Man's segment with Paul Heyman backstage.

The veteran stated that the segment wasn't believable and failed to elicit the reaction the WWE had expected from it.

"They're trying to tell a story of everything Becky is going through and now Seth is out. Bro, you can't look at Lynch and think she's a bada*s. She's 90 freaking lbs. Let's take a stroll down memory lane. When Moolah came out and beat somebody up, you believed it. Lynch is 95 lbs. So when you put her in this kind of a spot, it's not believable, bro. You're not getting a reaction that they think you're getting, man," he said.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based promotion has in store for Big Time Becks in the coming months, and whether she is now on Heyman's radar; only time will tell.

Edited by Angana Roy
