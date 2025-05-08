WWE Superstar to win Money in the Bank contract for the second time and dethrone Jey Uso? Potential explored

Jey Uso shocked the world when he made Gunther tap out to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. The former Bloodline star has done a phenomenal job proving his worth as a main event talent and has managed to keep the fans engaged with his character, YEETING all around the world.

WWE Money in the Bank is around the corner, and one of the biggest career-changing opportunities will be in place for the roster. The Men’s Money in the Bank contract once again ending up in the hands of Drew McIntyre seems quite possible. However, unlike last year, McIntyre could successfully cash in his contract to become the World Champion.

While John Cena is also a World Champion, if McIntyre wins, his choice of Jey Uso as the star to cash in on seems quite obvious. The Scottish Warrior could pin Jey to become champion and further begin a feud with the star to make headlines all around the world.

Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso go way back, and there may still be a lot of heat between them. Both men had a number of matches to settle the heat between each other, but the tension never really ended. Considering everything they have gone through over the past few months, things could explode if they come face to face once more.

If McIntyre manages to cash in a Money in the Bank contract on Jey Uso, the tensions between them could further intensify and culminate, ending up with one of the most action-packed matches of the year.

Drew McIntyre took a shot at Jey Uso recently

Former World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre never misses an opportunity to take a shot at The Bloodline and the original leader of the faction, Roman Reigns. McIntyre has a long history with the OTC as well and clearly has problems with the megastar.

Addressing Reigns and The Bloodline in a recent interview with High Performance, the Scottish Warrior took a shot at the fans as well as the new World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso.

McIntyre stated that fans forgave Uso for whatever he did during his run alongside the Bloodline in a moment and started cheering for him just because of a small hand gesture he made once. He further added that Jey had done nothing to turn into a babyface in the company.

"A couple of his [Roman Reigns] family members started doing some cool things, like his cousin Jey Uso says a fun word, Yeet, and does a little hand gesture. He didn't do anything particular to turn good. He just started doing that, and people started cheering him up all of a sudden because we're very interactive," McIntyre said. (From 05:03 to 05:17)

While McIntyre vs. Uso has always been a treat to watch, the two are on different brands right now. Fans will have to wait and see when they cross paths once again to deliver another massive match in their saga.

