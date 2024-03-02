WWE Superstars' ages (from 24 to 47): How old are Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch & other Elimination Chamber 2024 competitors?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 was an epic homecoming for Rhea Ripley on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

While the Women's World Champion main-evented the show, many other superstars had memorable moments in Perth, Australia. From Tiffany Stratton to Bobby Lashley, this article includes the ages of every person who competed in a match that night.

Interestingly, a few top stars like Seth Rollins, 37, and Cody Rhodes, 38, appeared at Elimination Chamber but did not wrestle officially. Excluding such names, let's take a look at some of the youngest and oldest WWE competitors currently:

Rhea Ripley is surprisingly great in her 20s

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley had one of her career-best experiences at Elimination Chamber when she defeated Nia Jax. With multiple titles and accomplishments to her name already, the Judgment Day member still has a long journey ahead of her.

Tiffany Stratton is another name who's off to a great start in WWE at a young age. She fought in the Women's Elimination Chamber with Liv Morgan (also in her 20s).

As you can see below, Stratton was the youngest star to compete at the recent event:

Tiffany Stratton - 24

Tyler Bate - 26

Indi Hartwell - 27

Rhea Ripley - 27

Logan Paul - 28

Liv Morgan - 29

The 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber match winners are in their 30s

Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre have secured significant spots for WWE WrestleMania 40 after winning the Women's and Men's Elimination Chamber contests, respectively.

As a result, Lynch will take on Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows this year. McIntyre is scheduled to fight World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins (Lynch's husband) at WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the 2024 Elimination Chamber competitors who fit in the 30-39 age range:

Pete Dunne - 30

Raquel Rodriguez - 33

Bianca Belair - 34

Kairi Sane - 35

Naomi - 36

Becky Lynch - 37

Candice LeRae - 38

Drew McIntyre - 38

Kevin Owens - 39

Nia Jax - 39

Randy Orton was not WWE's oldest superstar in the Men's Elimination Chamber match!

Compared to Rhea Ripley, her Judgment Day allies — Damian Priest and Finn Balor — are in their 40s. But regardless of the age gap, the faction members gel well both on and off the screen.

Asuka was the oldest female competitor at Elimination Chamber this year. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley holds that tag for the event overall, as you can see below:

Damian Priest - 41

LA Knight - 41

Asuka - 42

Finn Balor - 42

Randy Orton - 43

Bobby Lashley - 47

Expand Tweet

Despite being some of the oldest stars in WWE today, the names listed above are in excellent shape. It will be interesting to see how long their careers can last, as they still compete at the highest level.

Should Randy Orton win another world title? Let us know in the comments section.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE