  WWE Superstars' ages (from 30 to 48): How old are Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and other wrestlers from Clash in Paris?

Published Aug 30, 2025
Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and more will be in action at Clash in Paris

WWE Clash in Paris will emanate live this Sunday from the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. There will be six high-profile matches, four from RAW and two from SmackDown, featuring some of the biggest names in the Stamford-based promotion.

The latest bout to be made official for the European show is The Street Profits vs. The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championship after Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated Melo Don't Miz to become the number one contenders on SmackDown.

That said, given WWE's highly diversified roster, let's look at the ages of superstars set to compete at Clash in Paris.

Surprisingly, no superstar in their 20s will compete at WWE Clash in Paris

As things stand, unless there is any last-minute change made to the card, no superstar in their 20s will be competing this Sunday. While WWE has a plethora of talented young stars on the roster, none of them will be in action at the forthcoming PLE.

However, while he is not booked for a match, 27-year-old Bron Breakker will likely be at the event in support of his faction, The Vision.

Logan Paul is the youngest WWE Superstar on the Clash in Paris card

Logan Paul, 30, is set to go one-on-one with John Cena on Sunday. Interestingly, this match will feature the youngest star (Paul) and the oldest star (Cena) on the card going head-to-head. Moreover, since The Wyatt Sicks will be in action, fans can expect Uncle Howdy, 35, and Nikki Cross, 36, to be in attendance as well.

That said, here is the complete list of wrestlers in their 30s competing this Sunday:

  • Logan Paul - 30
  • Montez Ford - 35
  • Angelo Dawkins - 35
  • Bronson Reed - 37
  • Joe Gacy - 38
  • Becky Lynch - 38
  • Seth Rollins - 39
  • Rusev - 39

Clash in Paris will feature several veterans

The event in France will see several veterans lacing up their boots to put on a show for the crowd. Interestingly, besides the champion, Seth Rollins, all three challengers for the World Heavyweight Championship are in their 40s.

Additionally, Roman Reigns will lock horns with The Vision's Bronson Reed this Sunday, and Nikki Bella will challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Similar to Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross, while Erick Rowan, 43, may not actively compete, he is also expected to be out there to support his stablemates.

Also, the veteran Sheamus, who's still going strong at the age of 47, will collide with Rusev in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match. With that being said, let's look at all the names in their 40s set to compete at Clash in Paris:

  • Roman Reigns - 40
  • Jey Uso - 40
  • Dexter Lumis - 41
  • Nikki Bella - 41
  • LA Knight - 42
  • CM Punk - 46
  • Sheamus - 47
  • John Cena - 48

WWE Superstars have proven time and time again that age is nothing but a number. Fans will see another example of it this Sunday when several of the most prominent stars of this generation will go out there and ensure fans are thoroughly entertained.

