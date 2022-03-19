5 WWE Superstars who are signed with the company but don't appear on television

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. They are clear of the competition in terms of resources, revenue generated, and popularity. Despite recent releases, the list of talents under the company's umbrella is still very large.

While there are many superstars under WWE contracts, there are only so many who can appear on television frequently. The rest have to make do with sporadic appearances.

Some wrestlers also leave themselves out of the squared circle due to other pursuits while others simply do not have the physical ability to compete in the ring.

Although Vince McMahon and his creative team try to give everyone some screen time, it's an impossible task given the deep roster they have at their disposal. This, coupled with their failure to create new stars consistently, means only a few appear week in week out.

In this article, we will look at five WWE Superstars who have contracts with the company, but don't appear on television.

#5 On our list of WWE Superstars who are signed with the company but don't appear on television: Kane

Kane's involvement in politics means he cannot wrestle frequently

Kane is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. His persona and in-ring presence had the fans on the edge of their seats for many years. The Big Red Machine has been a staple part of the company for many years. Going from the Devil's Favorite Demon to Corporate Kane, he has donned many hats.

However, Kane is currently the Mayor of Knox County and hence cannot devote his time to wrestling. It is for this reason that the former world champion only makes sporadic wrestling appearances and rarely comes on TV.

The WWE Hall of Famer's last appearance was at the 2021 Royal Rumble match, where he eliminated two superstars, including his former tag team partner Daniel Bryan. This was Kane's 18th Royal Rumble appearance as he set a new record.

#4 Titus O'Neil settles for an ambassador role in WWE

Titus O'Neil has made the transition away from in-ring competition

Titus O'Neil used to be an active in-ring competitor before he took on a more diplomatic role for WWE. His charity work and contributions to society saw him gravitate to a position that doesn't allow for full-time wrestling.

The company has backed O'Neil whenever possible, as is evident from their relationship. He was the recipient of the prestigious 2020 Warrior Award during the 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony for his charitable contributions.

He was last seen as the co-host of WrestleMania 37 alongside Hulk Hogan. O'Neil recently stated that he is recuperating from a knee surgery but has not ruled out coming back to the ring.

#3 Jason Jordan's career is taken away cruelly

Jordan was a superstar with great potential

Jason Jordan was a regular on WWE TV in 2017 before a major neck injury forced him to retire early. It was a devastating blow to someone incredibly talented who had his entire career in front of him.

Jordan first made his debut in NXT in 2012, before he formed a successful tag team with Chad Gable, known as the American Alpha. Together they won the NXT and SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Jordan now works as a producer for the company. His first television appearance was on the May 29, 2020, episode of SmackDown, where he was spotted with the police officers who were arresting Jeff Hardy. He only makes such blink-and-you-will-miss-it appearances these days.

#2 The Game decides to play out of the ring

Triple H has been a mainstay of the WWE product for well over two decades. He is one of the greatest wrestlers to have stepped foot in the squared circle, but age and ill health are slowly catching up to him.

2020 marked the first year HHH didn't wrestle in a single match. He is now almost fully committed to his corporate role, with wrestling taking a back seat. He also suffered a cardiac event last year which has further ruled him out of action. The Cerebral Assassin's time in the ring may well and truly be over as he is unlikely to ever be given a license to compete in the ring.

The Game's last appearance in the ring was against former Evolution stablemate Randy Orton. After being ticked off by The Viper, an incensed 14-time World Champion agreed to get in the ring one more time.

#1 We can't see John Cena

John Cena's recent run as a challenger for Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship was critically acclaimed. He had the crowd in the palm of his hand, and fans truly enjoyed the comeback of the Cenation leader as he lost his bout at SummerSlam 2021.

The past few years have seen Cena take on a part-time role. He devotes most of his time to his Hollywood career, which is shaping up very well indeed. When he does show up in the ring, he gets significant TV time, but appearances are now few and far between.

We will most certainly see The Franchise Player back for another bid at a record-breaking 17th world title. Hopefully, he will stay for a fair bit and give us one last glimpse of the man who was the face of WWE for so many years.

Who among these superstars do you miss the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha