5 Times WWE Superstars have had their entrance music performed live

WWE Superstar's entrance music plays a big role in their characters. Fans may even gravitate to a superstar because of their entrance music. This is especially the case if the superstar's song is catchy and leaves an impact. When their theme is performed live, it can give a whole different feel.

These live performances aren't a common occurrence though. Superstars tend to have their music performed live for special events. Usually at WrestleMania, since that's the grandest stage of WWE.

In this list, we will take a look at 5 superstars who had their entrance music performed live.

#5 Triple H's entrance performed live by Motorhead

At WrestleMania 21,Triple H walked out to his music being played live by Motorhead. Motorhead's lead singer was the late Lemmy Kilmister. Lemmy was a close friend of Triple H and the man behind his entrance music.

Motorhead also wrote Evolution's entrance music and Triple H's King of Kings entrance music. Lemmy and Motorhead delivered this time around for The Game.

At WrestleMania 17, Lemmy forgot some of the lyrics when performing for the entrance. This made the performance relatively underwhelming. The entrance at WrestleMania 21 definitely had a different feel to it. Perhaps being a part of the main event contributed to this, but the performance was immaculate as well.

The Game was hyped during his WrestleMania 21 entrance. He even shared a moment with the band on stage. It's one of the best live performance entrances in WWE history.

Taking into account how Triple H tends to go all out for his WrestleMania entrances - usually adding in a lot of themed props and special effects - this was an exceptional one. It's interesting to note that this was the last time Triple H had Motorhead perform his entrance live.

