Missed shows for WWE superstars are indeed some of the most frustrating things that could ever happen to them. Their profession requires them to be on the road most of the time as they hop from one venue to the next for the promotion’s scheduled events. However, there are rare occasions when these wrestling greats are unable to appear due to unexpected situations.

It sure is a bummer for fans who have been anticipating seeing their wrestling heroes brawl it out in front of them only to find out that the superstars can’t make it. As much as they wanted to be there, these superstars had no control over whatever mishap they got stuck in at the time and were left with no choice but to apologize to the fans.

Here are some of the WWE Superstars who missed shows due to unforeseen circumstances.

#3. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair missed the WWE Supershow in 2021

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks and current Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were supposed to make an appearance at the WWE Supershow in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2021. Unfortunately, both were unable to make it to the event due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The Boss and The EST were scheduled to face off that evening at the Spectrum Center, but their match was canceled for undisclosed reasons.

During that time, Banks and Belair were unable to show up for a couple of WWE live events, the second being in Columbia, South Carolina. This caused some concern within the company since it was announced that the two WWE Superstars were scheduled for a title match at SummerSlam.

True enough, it was announced during the event that Banks wouldn't be facing then-WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Belair. Instead, it was the returning Becky Lynch who faced Belair and captured the title from The EST in record time.

As for Banks, her return to the company is still up in the air, not to mention that she is likely to appear at New Japan Pro Wrestling on January 4th, 2023.

#2. Kevin Owens was supposed to cut a promo on SmackDown

Another WWE Superstar who unexpectedly missed a show was The Prizefighter himself, Kevin Owens.

This happened during the December 16 episode of the blue brand where he was scheduled to make an appearance. However, the WWE Superstar failed to make it to the Chicago venue due to a “nightmare travel situation.” This resulted in the company's creative team making revisions to the segment he was supposed to be involved in.

If not for KO’s travel mishap, he would have introduced his tag partner John Cena during the event instead of Cena's video message interrupting The Bloodline’s promo.

For those unaware, Cena and Owens will be teaming up to go toe-to-toe against the reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn, on the last SmackDown of the year.

#1. WWE Superstars and real-life couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

This occurred just recently as Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were unable to attend WWE’s Monday Night RAW event in Columbus, Ohio. Similar to Kevin Owens, they too missed the show due to travel issues.

Rollins was supposed to have a main event match with current United States Champion Austin Theory at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus. This got changed due to the aforementioned logistical nightmare, and instead of The Visionary, Theory faced Johnny Gargano and Judgment Day member Damian Priest.

Rollins addressed it in a recent tweet where he responded to a fan regarding what he and other WWE Superstars endured that day. Seth apologized to the fans, explaining that they’d tried going to the venue, but when their bus broke down, they were left with no other choice.

Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins @DaveSeaman94 @BeckyLynchWWE @NationwideArena It did. And I’m very sorry! We tried, but by the time the bus broke down on the side of the road we had no other recourse. @DaveSeaman94 @BeckyLynchWWE @NationwideArena It did. And I’m very sorry! We tried, but by the time the bus broke down on the side of the road we had no other recourse.

As mentioned, it wasn't just Rollins and his wife Becky Lynch who were pinned down by the recent snowstorm that struck most of the U.S. The All Mighty Bobby Lashley and Alexa Bliss were also unable to attend the WWE live event. In line with this, several superstars were also scheduled to appear during the Ohio live event.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes