3 WWE Superstars whose careers changed after a promo 

In the WWE Universe, a promo can transform a Superstar's career. It takes more than a chiselled physique to become a main event Superstar. Even the greatest in-ring performers can struggle to gain the adulation or heat of the fans without the ability to cut a decent promo. However, every few years in WWE history a Superstar changes their career trajectory with a promo for the ages. Here are five WWE Superstars that grabbed the mic and changed their careers with legendary promos.

#3 The Miz

Entering the WWE as a reality TV star after starring on The Real World and finishing second in Tough Enough in 2004, The Miz's career has been very up and down. He defeated John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 27 in 2011 to successfully defend the WWE Championship but after eventually losing the title to Cena later that year he became somewhat of an afterthought. That was until an episode of Talking Smack in August 2016.

When host Daniel Bryan said that The Miz wrestled "like a coward" something snapped in the former WWE Champion. The Miz unleashed a passionate, fiery response to Bryan, calling him a coward and daring him to quit WWE to go wrestle in bingo halls. This iconic promo showed the WWE Universe a serious side of The Miz they had never seen before.

#2 Mark Henry

"The World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry was not known for his work on the mic in the WWE. As his nickname suggests he was famous for his unreal strength and power in the WWE ring. This all changed when he appeared in a now infamous salmon suit jacket on RAW in June 17, 2013.

He stood in the ring and wept as he appeared to be announcing his retirement to the WWE Universe. John Cena came to the ring to console his long-time friend only to be blindsided and receive the World's Strongest Slam from Sexual Chocolate. This signalled a new direction for Mark Henry, and his Hall of Pain era had begun.

Advertisement

#1 Stone Cold Steve Austin - The greatest promo in WWE history

There isn't a more famous phrase in professional wrestling than "Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your a**!"

Before Steve Austin became "Stone Cold"he was struggling in the mid-card of WWE events as The Ringmaster. After ridding himself of that name he began his rampage towards superstardom and it all came together at the 1996 King of the Ring.

Austin faced Jake the Snake Roberts in the final, defeating him with a Stone Cold Stunner to win The King of the Ring tournament. Jake had been spouting religious-themed promos in the leadup to their matchup. So, before he was awarded his crown Steve grabbed the microphone from Michael PS Hayes and unleashed the greatest promo in WWE history.

This promo ignited the WWE Universe and the famous Austin 3:16 black t-shirt was launched, eventually becoming the best-selling piece of WWE merchadise ever. Stone Cold never looked back, eventually becoming the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 14. His Hall of Fame career can be directly traced back to this epic promo.