5 Current WWE Stars who hold records in the Men’s Royal Rumble match

The Royal Rumble match has an incredible history spanning over three decades. Due to its unique nature, some of WWE’s most interesting statistics have come out of the multi-person contest.

Throughout its inception, many superstars have set and broken Rumble match records. Ranking them in terms of magnitude is difficult or near impossible due to their varying nature. As a result, this list is strictly limited to the Men’s Rumble match.

Entries are also limited to the January Royal Rumble event, so any records set during 2018’s Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view do not count.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five current WWE stars who hold records in the Rumble match:

#5. Brock Lesnar - Royal Rumble elimination record, consecutive eliminations record, and youngest Royal Rumble winner

On the January 6, 2020, episode of RAW, Paul Heyman made a staggering announcement on behalf of his client, Brock Lesnar. The then-WWE Champion would be entering the Rumble match that year as its number one entrant.

This was very unusual. After all, the Rumble winner is typically given a chance to main event WrestleMania in a match for the world championship of their choosing. Had Brock won, he may not have had a challenger at WrestleMania if he were still champion.

Nevertheless, weeks later, at the Rumble, Lesnar came through on his promise and entered the Rumble at the number one spot. The Beast Incarnate would dominate the match, eliminating anyone who came his way, from second entrant Elias, Erick Rowan, and Big E to former Rumble winners Rey Mysterio and Shinsuke Nakamura, among others.

His elimination tally would reach 13, the highest ever in the Men’s Rumble match. He would also set the record for most consecutive eliminations by a single superstar.

Ultimately, The Beast Incarnate was eliminated by the eventual winner, Drew McIntyre, who also defeated him for the WWE Championship at that year’s WrestleMania.

Lesnar made his Rumble debut in the 2003 edition, entering at 29th. After eliminating four men, he won the match at 25 years and six months, becoming the youngest person ever to do so. His record still stands today, nearly 19 years later.

The Beast would then go on to face then-WWE Champion Kurt Angle at WrestleMania XIX and defeat him to win the gold.

