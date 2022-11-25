WWE Survivor Series 2002: 4 Superstars who are in incredible shape 20 years later

The 2002 edition of WWE Survivor Series is arguably the best incarnation of the annual Thanksgiving event. Maybe that's a bit of a stretch, but the main event of the show was just that good.

The first-ever Elimination Chamber match saw Shawn Michaels, Booker T, Rob Van Dam, Chris Jericho and Kane target World Heavyweight Champion Triple H. This would also be the last time Shawn Michaels won a world title.

Elsewhere on the card, The Big Show pinned Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship. Throw in an awesome triple threat tag team match and the show had a bit of everything.

Many of the wrestlers that were active at the time are no longer with the company today. Some of them have even retired from in-ring competition. Despite this, let's look at four superstars who are in incredible shape 20 years later.

#4. The Headliner, The Main Event - Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels and Johnny Gargano

Shawn Michaels works tirelessly as a trainer, mentor and producer for NXT at the Performance Center, and it's a credit to him that his abs rival Johnny Gargano's.

Despite retiring in 2010, he has been more or less active throughout in WWE. In 2018, he came out of retirement for a match alongside Triple H vs. The Brothers of Destruction.

Shawn can't be a stranger to cardio or dieting. With abs like that at 57, it's a given that he regularly hits the gym.

#3. The World's Largest Athlete, The Big Show

The Big Show, real name Paul Wight, is signed to AEW as of 2022

During his time with WWE, he was known as The Big Show, whose real name is Paul Wight. He is a five-time world champion with the company.

Wight started hitting the gym in 2017. His journey to become a lean, mean fighting machine, targeting a WrestleMania program with Shaquille O'Neal, became famous with his hashtag #GiantAbs.

The match was nixed, but that doesn't take away from his incredible body transformation at the age of 50. He is currently signed to AEW as an in-ring competitor and commentator.

#2. Le Champion, Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho still pulls off high quality matches in 2022

At age 52, Chris Jericho is still an active performer signed to AEW, where he is the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society stable. He also represents Ring of Honor and is the current ROH World Champion.

When he became AEW champion in 2019, Jericho weighed in at around 103 kilograms. Fast forward to 2022, and here he is with a complete transformation; a six-pack for good measure.

Truly one of the greatest of all time, Chris Jericho's performance today rivals his insane performance inside the chamber 20 years ago.

#1. The Next Big Thing, The Cowboy - Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Twenty years later, Brock Lesnar is still at the top of the mountain in WWE

Brock Lesnar's first run as WWE Champion ended at Survivor Series 2002 when he was defeated by The Big Show in a match that saw Paul Heyman turn on his client.

Between 2021-22, Brock and Roman Reigns were embroiled in a feud over the WWE Universal Championship, once again with Paul Heyman playing a factor in the outcome of their matches. At WrestleMania 38, the two fought in a Champion vs. Champion match, which resulted in The Tribal Chief becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Also during this time, he introduced to the WWE Universe a more intimate character, sporting a cowboy/farmer look with a beard and ponytail.

Brock's ability to maintain his great physique so many years later is a testament to The Beast's drive and passion to be the best. He has become even more ripped, exhibiting a much more defined and shredded look.

