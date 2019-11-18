WWE Survivor Series 2019: 5 Interesting little-known facts heading into the show

This year's Survivor Series has made history already

Survivor Series 2019 is going to be making history when it heads to the Rosemont, Illinois this weekend since this is the first time in the show's 33 year history that NXT will be part of the show.

The buildup over the past few weeks has proved that the WWE Universe is in for a treat when it comes to watching War Games the night before NXT then invades the main roster once more for their headline show of the weekend.

Survivor Series will also see Bray Wyatt put on The Fiend mask once again and step up to the challenge of Daniel Bryan, whilst Brock Lesnar will be defending his WWE Championship against another small star in the form of Rey Mysterio.

There are a number of triple threat matches that make up the rest of the show, with NXT including themselves in all other matches on the card. Whilst this year's Survivor Series will be making history this weekend for obvious reasons, here are some other interesting facts about the show.

#5 Brock Lesnar looks to continue his streak at Survivor Series

Brock Lesnar battles Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series

Brock Lesnar was defeated by Goldberg back in 2016 when the duo took part in a match that promoted WWE2K17 with the tagline that "Fantasy Warfare becomes reality." The match was over in a minute and a half and Goldberg was the one picking up the win, which later led to a WrestleMania showdown between the two men.

In recent years, whilst Lesnar has definitely struggled to pick up wins over the smaller stars on WWE's roster, he has still been able to defeat both AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. These two men proved that Lesnar finds it hard to wrestle against smaller opponents, which could come into play this weekend when Lesnar takes on Rey Mysterio with the WWE Championship on the line.

