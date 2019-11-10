WWE Survivor Series 2019: 5 Superstars who could be on SmackDown's men's team

Will Roman Reigns be picked as the captain of the SmackDown men's team?

We are about two weeks away from the Survivor Series PPV, and the build-up has been pretty intense and surprising due to the addition of a third brand in the brand wars. In the past, Survivor Series has been about RAW vs SmackDown, but this is the first time NXT will take part in the PPV. We have seen a few invasions so far, and there is no doubt there will be more in the next few weeks.

WWE announced Seth Rollins as the captain of team RAW, which brings us to Team SmackDown. Until now, no Superstar has been confirmed as the captain, and the team could start shaping up from next week's show, given that there are quite a few talented Superstars on the roster who could be a part of the team.

In this article, we will have a look at a few wrestlers who could end up on Team SmackDown. Who do you think will be on the team? Comment your thoughts below.

#5 Cesaro

Cesaro

There are not enough words to express how underutilized Cesaro has been in his WWE career. There have been phases where he's been on TV regularly, such as his time in The Bar, where he won several tag team titles. But, he is worthy of much more, and unfortunately has never earned a big draw in WWE.

During the recent WWE Draft, SmackDown drafted Cesaro to their roster. Some fans expected that this move would provide him with a change in scenery and an eventual push, yet, it has been quite the opposite so far. At Crown Jewel 2019, he lost to Mansoor and is directionless now.

Last week on SmackDown, he beat Ali and Shorty G in a tag team match with Shinsuke Nakamura. WWE may be giving him a few victories before putting him on team SmackDown and might even allow him to shine at the PPV. Age is not on his side, so they better make the most of him while he can still be great.

