WWE Survivor Series 2019: 6 NXT vs. RAW/SmackDown matches we want to see

NXT will be involved at Survivor Series for the first time.

Once again, WWE changed things up in a big way. This year's version of Survivor Series will not be a traditional RAW vs. SmackDown PPV like it has been since the brand split.

This year, NXT will be added to the fray. Things kicked off on the most recent episode of SmackDown as several NXT Superstars showed up to push around the main-roster performers.

Shayna Baszler attacked Bayley and Bianca Belair took out both Carmella and Dana Brooke backstage. Tommaso Ciampa approached The Miz head-on during Miz TV and defeated the A-Lister. The biggest impact was by the current NXT Champion, Adam Cole. Daniel Bryan was looking for a fight and challenged Triple H to a match. The Game declined but revealed that Cole was ready for a match and even put his NXT Championship on the line.

In the main event of the post-Crown Jewel episode, Cole defeated Bryan in one of the better matches on 2019. The theme of NXT vs. the main roster was pushed even further as The Game took to the ring with the Black and Gold Brand's roster on hand at the end of the show. When these types of storylines are booked, prior feuds in NXT are put on the backburner in favour of brand supremacy. He said that the Black and Gold brand fired the first shot and that RAW and SmackDown were on notice heading into Survivor Series.

Since all of the big names cannot necessarily be used, I left a few main roster stars out due to ongoing storylines. Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin was supposed to take place on SmackDown. It didn't happen due to travel issues.

For that reason, they might have their feud carry over on to the next PPV. And it appears as if Brock Lesnar is headed for a showdown with Rey Mysterio, so neither of those two men are included. Also, since The Fiend just won his title and there aren't many people from NXT - except for the injured Velveteen Dream - who could match his character work, he isn't included.

So now that some fights have been picked and NXT made its presence felt to the main roster, there are endless possibilities as to matches that could be booked between the main roster and NXT. Here are six matches that the WWE could book for the next PPV.

#6 Traditional 5-on-5 Women's match

Ripley is being positioned as a big part of NXT.

RAW/SmackDown Team (Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Carmella) vs. NXT Team (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae)

Survivor Series will still likely have some 5-on-5 matches, and an easy way to get a good amount of women from all three brands on the card is to have a traditional Survivor Series match. The biggest names on the main roster would make sense, except for the biggest name. She'll be busy elsewhere.

The main roster team would be comprised of Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and Carmella. Someone like Natalya or Nikki Cross could replace Cross or Carmella, depending on what faces the WWE will want in the match. And since it's a fight over brands, current feuds between the ladies would be on hold to deal with NXT.

For the NXT team, a handful of women have been prominently featured over the last few months. Since Ripley, Nox and Belair showed up and pushed around the main roster ladies last night, they are probably locks. The other three women who have been featured in storylines, Shirai and LeRae, would round out the women's squad from NXT.

