WWE Survivor Series 2020: 5 Booking Decisions that should have been different 

WWE Survivor Series was a show that centered around brand dominance, there were no Championships on the line and there had been very little build to many of the matches on last night's card, since stars have been appearing on separate brands.

Despite the current restrictions that WWE has been forced to adapt to, which could be the main reason why there was no invasion on the final episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series, the company was able to make the show work.

RAW came out on top with a 4-3 victory, whilst SmackDown Champions reigned supreme, all except Sami Zayn. Whilst the penultimate pay-per-view of 2020 lived up to the hype, there are still several booking decisions that WWE could have done differently.

#5. Why did former WWE Champion Seth Rollins sacrifice himself?

Daily Seth Rollins is a LEGEND tweet. pic.twitter.com/pJsdxTqVoD — 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱 (@hah_alexander) November 23, 2020

Seth Rollins had no reason to be in that Survivor Series match. The Messiah ended his issues with Murphy on SmackDown and could have started his paternity leave early, giving a star like Big E a chance to shine at Survivor Series instead.

Rollins obviously didn't want to be part of the match since his issues with Matt Riddle have been well-documented in recent weeks, but that still doesn't explain why he sacrificed himself to Sheamus.

What does the RAW brand winning at Survivor Series do for Rollins now that he's on SmackDown? If Rollins is set to take a break from WWE moving forward then the WWE Universe may never get an answer as to why The Messiah felt the need to cost his team the victory.

This was something that could have been avoided by not including Rollins in the match at all and allowing the former World Champion to sit out of this year's show.