WWE Survivor Series 2020: 5 Interesting facts and stats you need to know

Survivor Series takes over the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida this weekend and is the penultimate WWE pay-per-view of the year. Survivor Series has traditionally become the one night of the year where RAW and SmackDown go head to head and this year will be no different as WWE has promoted this year's show as Best of the Best.

This year will also see The Undertaker's 'Final Farewell' exactly three decades since the day he made his debut at Survivor Series back in 1990. The Deadman retired from the wrestling business back in the summer following his victory over AJ Styles in a Boneyard match back at WrestleMania 36.

Survivor Series is looking like it could be a packed night of dual brand entertainment and here are some interesting facts every fan needs to know ahead of the show.

#5. This is the third time Survivor Series main event has been changed the week before the show

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre shocked the world when he was able to dethrone Randy Orton and become WWE Champion. The former Champion lost his title to The Viper back at Hell in a Cell in October but was able to reclaim the Championship at the first time of asking.

This now means that it will be Roman Reigns up against McIntyre in the main event of this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view. This isn't the first time that WWE has decided to shake up the card in the week leading up to the show.

Back in 2017, Jinder Mahal was scheduled to face off against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series before AJ Styles was able to win the WWE Championship and face The Beast at the pay-per-view instead.

In 2018, it was Daniel Bryan who was able to become WWE Champion when he defeated AJ Styles on the final SmackDown before Survivor Series. Bryan then took on Brock Lesnar in the Champion vs. Champion match later that week.