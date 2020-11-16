Create
WWE Survivor Series 2020 - 5 major betrayals that could happen during the show

This team could essentially implode from within at Survivor Series
Let us define what a betrayal at WWE Survivor Series 2020 essentially means before we commence with this article. From what we understand, WWE Survivor Series 2020 will be a platform where brand warfare takes center stage, where RAW battles SmackDown.

So, for a RAW Superstar to cost another RAW star his/her victory counts as a betrayal and so does a SmackDown star similarly costing his teammate a victory. And with that established, let us look at the 5 likeliest (and in a sense, unexpected) betrayals that could happen during the course of WWE Survivor Series 2020.

#5 Keith Lee and Braun Strowman renew their rivalry at WWE Survivor Series 2020, and both men get eliminated

Keith Lee and Braun Strowman have been at odds for some time now, but they have been forced to coexist for the sake of the WWE Survivor Series 2020 team.

However, when you place two such volatile components next to one another, chances are that they will come to blows. And so when Braun Strowman is on the verge of eliminating a competitor, Keith Lee could renew his rivalry by betraying him or vice versa. Such a decision at WWE Survivor Series 2020 makes a lot of sense.

When you have a monster in your team, he usually runs through the competition, but when you have two big men eliminating one another, it opens the door for the others in the competition to gain the upper hand.

This betrayal is so early in this list because an implosion in such a team is not just a probability but almost a certainty based on how the build has led up to WWE Survivor Series 2020, and the two men could certainly come to blows as a result.

Published 16 Nov 2020, 21:09 IST
