WWE Survivor Series 2020 - 5 things that must happen: 5-time Champion attacks The Undertaker

Looking to continue the streak of solid WWE pay-per-views in the ThunderDome, Survivor Series is this Sunday. It will follow the tradition of brand warfare, with RAW and SmackDown going head-to-head. There are currently six matches announced for the card, with four 'Champion vs. Champion' matches and two traditional Survivor Series elimination bouts.

Also, there is the small matter of The Undertaker's 30th anniversary as a WWE Superstar. The company has billed it as his 'Final Farewell'. The Deadman might be retired once and for all now, although Survivor Series could feature a major development towards the contrary.

Despite the relative lack of build for the event, Survivor Series could be another hit for WWE. There are several things the company must ensure for the show though, whether they are major decisions or minor ones. They could go a long way to make this another memorable edition of the November supershow.

Here are five things that must happen at WWE Survivor Series 2020.

#5 WWE announces stakes for the winning brand at Survivor Series

Team RAW has hardly gotten along.

For years now, the Superstars of RAW and SmackDown have fought each other at Survivor Series for nothing but brand loyalty and bragging rights. But how can one be loyal to a brand they joined barely a month ago? WWE needs to add stakes to make the matches at Survivor Series truly matter.

The RAW men's team has not been on the same page for a number of weeks, so there needs to be an incentive for them to make the effort to get along. The same goes for every team, as well as the Champions of each brand. Each winner should get a reward of sorts, possibly linked to the Royal Rumble.

WWE needs to come up with a proper reason for every Superstar to fight for their respective brands at Survivor Series. This would be a major boost for the pay-per-view, which already looks like a fun card without the stakes.

Perhaps, the winning brand could get the main event of WrestleMania? Now that would make Survivor Series truly a high-stakes affair and lend even more stock to the possible decider between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.