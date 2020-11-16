RAW vs. SmackDown: Ranking the 5 greatest inter-brand matches in WWE Survivor Series history

Ever since the brand split returned in 2016, it has become a Survivor Series tradition for RAW and SmackDown to battle against each other. The November pay-per-view is now filled with matches between the champions of both brands, along with the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination matches for the men and the women of RAW and SmackDown.

It is an exciting concept, although it has looked pretty forced in the past few years. There isn't any real reason for Superstars to show loyalty for their brand, considering that the WWE Draft was a month ago. Nevertheless, every edition of Survivor Series does deliver a few gems.

NXT was included in 2019's brand warfare, keeping things relatively fresh. But this year, it is back to RAW vs. SmackDown at Survivor Series. WWE has spoiled fans with some legitimate dream matches as part of this pay-per-view, with most of them delivering spectacularly.

If you are in the mood for some good inter-brand wrestling ahead of this year's Survivor Series, here are the five greatest matches between RAW and SmackDown Superstars in WWE Survivor Series history.

#5 10-man Survivor Series Elimination Match (WWE Survivor Series 2005)

The original deserves a mention.

Long before brand warfare became an annual Survivor Series tradition, WWE built an organic feud between RAW and SmackDown in 2005. It was intense, having been born out of a disrespectful gesture from RAW general manager, Eric Bischoff, towards the blue brand on a special episode of the Monday night show.

There were several invasions and brawls along the way, as the two brands had a growing issue with one another. The feud culminated in a 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series match, featuring major stars like Batista, Shawn Michaels, and Randy Orton. There were several twists throughout this enthralling contest.

Batista, who was the World Heavyweight Champion at the time, was eliminated early on following a double Chokeslam from Kane and The Big Show. However, his SmackDown team got an overwhelming advantage. RAW's Shawn Michaels was left in a 3-on-1 situation at the end.

After eliminating Rey Mysterio and JBL, HBK eventually succumbed to an RKO from Randy Orton, who became the sole survivor. The Viper was at his sneaky best here, cutting Michaels' comeback short and surviving yet again. Winning the original RAW vs. SmackDown match cemented his legacy as Mr. Survivor Series.